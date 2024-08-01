Hispanolistic

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) when I wrote about it in May, as I expected the business to grow at low levels over the long term as the new IX Cloud has made the platform even stickier and provides more cross-sell opportunities. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My downgrade is not due to any structural impairments in the CCCS business, but rather, I am worried about further consensus cuts and valuation downgrades if emerging solutions' growth disappoints. Until CCCS has positive developments on this front, I am willing to sit this one out.

Review

CCCS reported earnings on the 30th of July, and it was a good mix of positives and negatives. Sadly, the market was much more focused on the negative aspect, and hence, the share price fell sharply. While I belong to the bullish camp for CCCS, I am also downgrading my rating from buy to hold for the near term, just to make sure that management can deliver the expected growth from new solutions. Below, I will start by sharing my thoughts on the positives, followed by the negatives.

Firstly, the obvious positive highlight is that CCCS did very well for 2Q24. Total revenue grew ~10% y/y to $232.6 million, beating the street’s estimate of $230.3 million (~9% y/y growth). Subscription revenue grew at the same pace as total revenue (~10% y/y to $223 million). Profitability also came in solid, with an EBITDA margin of 41.2% vs. the street's estimate of 39.5%. Relative to my expectations, the CCCS 1H24 performance tracks pretty well. 1H24 y/y growth is ~10%, while this is 100bps below my full-year expectations, 1H24 adj EBITDA is tracking a lot better (annualized at $360 million vs. my expectation for $346 million).

Secondly, various operating metrics indicate that CCCS continues to be resilient. Software gross dollar retention [GDR] remained at 99%, sustaining the same trend as the past few quarters, and net dollar retention [NDR] also continued to sustain at 107%, indicating that CCCS continues to see positive cross-selling traction (one of my bullish thesis points). On the new demand trend, it also continues to be solid, as CCCS added over 600 repair shops cumulatively in 1H24, bringing the total to more than 30k on the CCCS platform.

The first half of this year as seen as renew multiple clients, add a number of new logos and cross-sell a variety of incremental products across a customer base. We've also added over 600 new repair facilities so far in 2024. 2Q24 call

Lastly, the adoption of Estimate-STP is showing great traction. Currently, Estimate-STP is being adopted by over 30 insurers, and this accounts for 3% of total claims going through the CCCS platform. For those unaware, Estimate-STP enables is an AI that can help clients pre-populate a full line-level estimate for qualified repairable vehicles within seconds. This significantly improves efficiency (less labor need to go and check each car) and productivity (lesser time and resources allocated to this part of the process). As this adoption increases, it should make CCCS even stickier. An encouraging sign that the adoption rate will keep going up is that one of the top ten insurance companies is currently handling nearly 20% of their repairable claims using run-rate processing.

While volume from revenue generating clients in production is still just 3% of annual claims, through our deep engagement model we have helped one top 10 carrier be on track to process nearly 20% of their repairable claims on a run rate basis through this technology. 2Q24 call

Negative takeaway / valuation

Now for the negatives that made me downgrade to a hold rating (for the near term). Management reduced its expectation for emerging solutions' growth contribution, which led to a cut in FY24 guidance. 3Q24 revenue is now guided for 7.2% at the midpoint (range between $236 and $238 million), coming in below consensus pre-results expectation for ~9% growth. This led to a 50bps cut for FY24 revenue guidance (from 9.3% y/y growth prior to 8.8% growth at the midpoint). The weak implied 2H24 is because of the weaker than expected contribution from Emerging Solutions.

The prolonged duration of pilot periods caused by customers evaluating these solutions is causing CCCS to face slower conversion to revenue, which is why expectations have been lowered. This is not great from an expectation perspective, especially when, in the last quarter, management expressed increased expectations for the contribution of emerging solutions to the overall growth algorithm in FY24 to grow to 200 bps vs. 100 bps in FY23.

As such, I think CCCS stock sentiment and narrative are at a crossroads now. The bear case is that the CCCS emerging solution may not be as useful as it seems to be, and this makes it doubtful whether new emerging solutions can achieve management's long-term guidance of 300–400 bps growth contribution. It also makes my FY25 estimate for 11% growth less likely. You can also see consensus cutting their estimates after raising them for most of the past 12 months. If emerging solutions' growth contribution continues to disappoint, consensus is likely to further cut expectations, which is going to further pressure the stock.

CCCS now trades at 16.6x forward EBITDA. While this is near the all-time low, multiples could go lower if the CCCS growth profile dips to a high single-digit level. For reference. Sapiens International (SPNS) valuation went down to the mid-teens when growth was 8.4% in FY23.

Bloomberg

The bull case is that this is just a short-term thing, and because of the uncertain macro situation, clients are just being a little more careful in opening up their budget to purchase more modules. With the Fed now increasingly likely to cut rates in September, budget scrutiny should ease. Management did note that pipeline and customer demand were encouraging, so this is definitely a positive point.

However, I think it is safer to wait for CCCS to show evidence that demand for emerging solutions is still as strong as it is expected to be and that it contributes to growth meaningful. Until then, I think the wise choice is to just sit this one out.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating for the near-term. The company’s core business remains resilient, as evidenced by strong software retention metrics and continued new customer acquisition. Additionally, the traction gained by Estimate-STP is encouraging. However, the uncertainty surrounding the growth trajectory of emerging solutions is a concern as it impacts near-term growth expectation and also CCCS long-term growth profile (whether it can sustain above 10%). Until CCCS can demonstrate that demand for these solutions remains robust and contributes meaningfully to growth, I believe it wiser to adopt a cautious stance.