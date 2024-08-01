xefstock

Exciting Opportunity

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) is the smallest, publicly traded, marine cargo shipping company about those we have written in our series for Seeking Alpha. Its market cap is $261.99M. Euroseas excites us, and we consider the stock a Strong Buy opportunity on dips in the share price. The share price of many marine transport companies softened in mid-2024, caused by moderating increases in freight rates, congestion in Asia ports, and higher operating costs from terror attacks on ships sailing the Red Sea and Ukraine waters. We expect better bottom-line results going forward, and retail value investors will want to watch for upticks in this vital industry.

Share Price Movement (Seeking Alpha)

Euroseas stock is undervalued. The company has growth potential. Euroseas shares are benefitting from the momentum sparking higher share prices in 2024. We believe these conditions will continue through 2025 and push up. The 6.41% dividend yield seems safe but might be shaved for cash savings; the dividend yield is higher than the industry average.

P/B, Book Value, Stock Price (MacroTrends)

Profile

Euroseas is a 20-year-old Marshall Islands registered shipping company. Controlling interests have been held by a Greece-based family in the maritime cargo business for 140 years. We gather the fleet consists of 16 Feeders or medium-sized box cargo ships; two new ones are on order. They can be used for short-haul or ocean-going freight delivery and have container-carrying capacity; the company owns 7 intermediate-size container ships for a total fleet of 23 when all are on the water. Two more Feeders are under construction, with expected possession being at the end of 2024.

Safe and secure marine transport underpins global economies. Ships are cheaper to use, offering more flexibility and capacity than shipping goods by air and train. According to the World Economic Forum, in July 2024, merchant fleet tonnage doubled in 10 years; the volume of goods delivered by ships nearly tripled. Despite all the geopolitical and economic troubles sparking higher freight rates, companies reported high profits through 2023. Profits and share prices dipped in mid-2024, but as long as 80% of goods are delivered by ships from manufacturers to distributors, companies like Euroseas remain a great long-term investment, in our opinion.

Despite an apparent choppy climb to the top in 2024, the Levered/Unlevered Beta of Euroseas is 0.57, far below the target 1 that characterizes the market as volatile; the 24-month Beta is 0.81 including the slow year for shipping older inventory orders after the pandemic. According to Fintel, 43 institutions own Euroseas stock. Hedge funds have been acquiring shares since early 2023, mostly below $30 each. We are unable to find recent insider transactions, which is not uncommon with foreign-based companies listed on an American exchange.

Hedge Funds in Euroseas Ltd (Insider Monkey)

Financial Highlights

The company reported Q1 ’24 financial highlights on March 31,’24:

Total net revenues of $46.7M or +11% over Q1 ’23 when the company owned and operated two fewer vessels.

Adjusted net income was $18.5M or $2.66 per share diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6M compared to $26M at the end of Q1 ’23.

An average of 19.6 vessels were owned and operated during the first quarter of 2024 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $27,806 per day.

A $0.60 per share dividend was declared.

As of May 23, 2024, 400,705 of common stock was repurchased in the open market for about $8.2M since the initiation of the share repurchase plan of up to $20M was announced in May 2022.

Outstanding bank debt (before deducting the unamortized loan fees) at the end of Q1 ’24 was $148.6M; debt repayments over the next 12 months amount to about ~$39M.

Cash on hand and receivables total ~$55.4M.

The next earnings announcement is scheduled for August 14, 2024.

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Over the next 4 quarters, we expect EPS of $9.55 to $9.70. Multiplying the P/E of 3.50 times $9.62 EPS suggests the stock price of $33.67 is a fair value. We are factoring in other metrics that lead us to consider the possibility the Euroseas average target price 12 months from now can hit $69 per share. For instance, the average P/E for marine cargo shipping companies was 14.65 at the end of 2023; just doubling that of Euroseas to $7 time $9.62 makes this a potential opportunity. Seeking Alpha assigns an A+ Factor Grade to all the metrics in its valuation assessment, except for C+ per EV-to-Sales (TTM and FWD) and a B average for Price-to-Sales (TTM and FWD).

Growth metrics get similarly high but more mixed grades, as do the Momentum metrics. Cash from operations rose from $114M in FY ’22, to $130M in ’23, and is at $130.5M TTM. Total assets are $466M versus total liabilities of $183M. The Debt-to-Equity ratio of 52% is manageable; it is down from 235% in FY ’20. The overall picture has been improving:

Debt, Equity & Cash (Simply Wall Street)

Risks

We believe the future free cash flows might not cover the dividend and there is the possibility the company will have to cut it. Currently, the +6% yield is covered by earnings, but payments have been more volatile over the past decade, garnering an F Factor Grade for Consistency. The industry average yield is 3.8%. Other lowlights to consider:

Revenues were down the last 2 quarters from Dec’23 but higher than the 3 previous quarters in ’22.

Gross profit fell to 28.7% in Q1 ’24 after hitting 39.2% in September ’23.

Operating income and Earnings from Operations dived in Q1 ’24 from the previous quarter to 20.4 and 20 respectively from 26.6 and 24.7 in the two previous quarters.

Takeaway

We foresee good growth and a higher target price for this relatively small marine cargo shipping company. Hedge funds have been increasing their shareholdings. The stock has consistently provided high returns (+689% over 5 years, +66% over the last 12 months, +17.6% YTD). The company outperforms the industry and has a lower P/E. The dividend yield is better than the industry average. The company generates strong cash output from operations. The SG&A expenditures are stable Y/Y.

Though the current share price is higher than our fair value assessment, the Price-to-Book according to Seeking Alpha rates an A Factor Grade. Investors need to be watchful going forward after two quarters of declining profits and revenue. Insiders have a large stake in Euroseas Ltd profiting and the share price rising since they own over 60% of the outstanding common shares; the public owns 31% and institutions own about 9%. This large holding by insiders undergirds our Strong Buy judgment about Euroseas Ltd and confirms the meme that good things come in small packages (pun intended).