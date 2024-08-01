Jeremy Poland

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and the other involved parties in the dispute about the interest of Hess in Guyana state that the hearing for arbitration in the matter of the dispute is now going to be in May 2025. That is a long time since Chevron (CVX) made the offer to acquire Hess. The article I wrote on this is dated back in October of 2023. Since that time, another FPSO has begun production and there will be yet another first oil planned in the beginning of fiscal year 2025. Delaying the merger for any reason, regardless of the legitimacy of the delay, is simply raising the value of Hess as the Guyana production climbs materially.

Since my last article, the announcement of the arbitration process that far into the future is causing me to change my mind and to sell at least part of my Hess position. The wait is far too long, and the Guyana partnership business is causing a material increase in the value of Hess that the market is unlikely to recognize as long as Hess stock is tied to Chevron stock because the merger was approved.

I am aware that lawyers may get involved as time goes on. But I no longer want to risk my full position on such an uncertain future.

Earnings

Earnings have clearly benefitted from both stronger commodity prices as well as another FPSO on production.

Hess Corporation Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Summary (Hess Corporation Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

Sequentially, earnings are down a little from the first quarter. But earnings made a whole lot of progress when compared to the previous fiscal year. That difference is largely due to another FPSO which has significantly grown the company production.

Guyana is expected to have some downtime in the third quarter. Therefore, production could sequentially drop in the next quarter. But it will likely still be far ahead of the previous fiscal year. ://

Hess Corporation Net Income By Country Second Quarter Comparison (Hess Corporation Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

The corporate net income is coming mainly from Guyana, as the Bakken is clearly not all that profitable. Therefore, when Exxon Mobil (XOM) is looking at the value of the Hess share, the cash flow is rapidly climbing because of the profitability of the Guyana partnership.

Chevron (CVX) originally offered to take over Hess, with the offer valued at $53 billion. At the time, the cash flow was considerably lower and so were the Guyana profits. But as shown above, each new FPSO that comes on production materially changes the present and future cash flow.

Hess Corporation Summary Of Cash Generated By Operating Activities (Hess Corporation Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

Note that the cash generated by operating activities is way up from the year before. This partnership averages a new FPSO to add to production about every 15 months or so. By the time that arbitration process begins next year, that cash flow is going to take another big jump.

That $53 billion offer is not going to be looking so generous when Hess is likely generating more than $10 billion per year from operating activities, with most of that coming from Guyana. This is especially true when the partnership has a very visible future growth for more FPSO's for years to come just from the discoveries already made.

That makes it more likely that if Exxon Mobil (XOM) does, in fact, have a right of first refusal, that right is much more likely to be exercised the longer that this goes on. That, of course, is a big "if".

The longer the dispute goes on, the more the future cash flow stream is worth to shareholders because more FPSO's are producing. If Exxon Mobil does not exercise its rights of first refusal, it will be interesting to see how this plays out for shareholders.

Merger Vote

Clearly, having a vote on the merger did not make a lot of sense when shareholders had no idea when the deal would close. It probably would have been far better to delay that vote until much later, when the results of the arbitration were known by all. Now it is very hard to predict what will happen.

But in the meantime, with the vote in favor of the merger in effect related the price of Hess stock to the price of Chevron stock. But the business of Hess is growing far faster than the business of Chevron. Therefore, Hess shareholders are in effect not getting the benefits of the faster growing Hess business since the merger vote.

At a certain point, one would think both the management and the Hess board would have something to say about the situation besides the statements already about Exxon Mobil having a claim that is without merit. That is only part of the answer. The rest of the answer lies is making sure that shareholders get value for the growing business during the time it takes to settle the dispute.

Upside Potential

In addition to the fast-rising value of the Guyana Partnership, there may be still more value to Hess in the form of running the United States operations better to make a profit on those assets. Notice that the financial statements show no profit on the United States business. That should have been fixed before the company went looking for takeover offers.

Summary

John Hess, CEO of Hess, does get to retire if Hess gets acquired. But it is beginning to look like enough time will pass that the company should be able to get a better offer for the business. Therefore, both management and the board really need to explore the alternatives now that it is evident that the takeover will not close for at least 18 months after the original offer was made (and likely far longer).

Guyana is proving to be extremely profitable, with significant jumps in profits every time a new FPSO is added, roughly every 15 months. Management has long stated that there is a clear line of sight for more FPSO's for years to come, even if the discoveries stop "tomorrow". But it is not at all clear that the business growth is part of the current offer, especially given the amount of time that is needed to complete the acquisition.

It may therefore be time to start the whole acquisition process over again. Admittedly, the right of first refusal dispute needs to be clearly settled so that there is a clear pathway forward into the future. As it stands now, the passage of time is in the favor of Exxon Mobil if that first refusal right is valid.

Because of all of these concerns, I am considering paring down my position in Hess and using that money to buy shares of Total (TTE). As I noted in a past article, Total Energies has made big strides at improving profitability and has some darn good projects ahead in the future. For me, it would provide some needed diversification in my basket made of major oil and gas companies. I am thinking this would be better use of my money than waiting for this dispute to settle. I may still keep some Hess stock. But I dislike the trading relationship that Hess stock has with Chevron while the merger cannot complete for a relatively long time.

Risks

Probably the biggest risk is that the dispute drags on, and the shareholders are held to a deal that they voted in favor of a while back. At some point, one would normally expect management and the board to at least speak about the situation. But that may not be the case this time around. The result is that Hess stock could return about the same return as Chevron stock despite growing much faster because the Guyana business is far more material to Hess. Inadequate compensation for the mess small shareholders are in is a very large risk right now.

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of commodity prices. A sustained and severe downturn could materially change the forward prospects of a company.

In theory, the board and management should represent all shareholders. But when a major shareholder like CEO John Hess wants to retire, his desires could trump those of all the other shareholders. The result is less than expected compensation to all shareholders for the time it takes for this deal to close.

