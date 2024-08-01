Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.02K Followers

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hirokazu Umeda - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Takashi Nakano - Nikkei Newspaper
Yuki Furukawa - Bloomberg
Yu Okazaki - Nomura Securities
Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities
Kota Ezawa - Citigroup Global Markets
Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities

Hirokazu Umeda

Let me start the presentation on the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY ‘25, fiscal March 2025 ended June 30, 2024.

First, the summary, overall sales increased on increased sales in Connect & Energy as well as currency translation despite decreased sales in lifestyle, automotive and energy. By business, industry energy had positive factors with favorable sales of Generative AI-related products. Lifestyle had negative factors with decreased sales of air to water heat pumps in Europe and consumer electronics in China in vehicle of energy also had negative factors with demand at the Japan factory, continuing to decrease.

Adjusted operating profit decreased overall due to decreased profit in Lifestyle, Connect & Energy, despite increased profits in Automotive and Industry. Net profit decreased due mainly to recording of onetime gains in FY ‘24 with the liquidation of Panasonic liquid crystal display.

Operating cash flow slightly increased year-on-year, and we will aim to generate further operating cash flows. Regarding the U.S. IRA inflation Reduction Act, we have decided to elect the transferable monetization method for most of the tax credit applicable to FY ‘24. Consequently, the associated cost is recorded in this first quarter. The timing of monetization is scheduled for during or after Q2, which is approximately 2 years ahead of our initial assumptions.

This slide describes the impact of the IRA tax credits on our financial results. For the first quarter, we assume to elect the refundable monetization method, which is the

