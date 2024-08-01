filo

Mortgage real estate investment trusts are poised to become more attractive as passive income investments in a lower-rate environment. The central bank, after June's CPI report showed an ongoing cooling of inflation, is poised to lower rates soon.

One mortgage real estate investment trust that I think could do well as the central bank cuts short-term interest rates is Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) which owns a big portfolio of Agency mortgage-backed securities in the residential market.

With the central bank now poised to finally slash rates, the trust's underlying mortgage-backed securities portfolio also has a catalyst. Dynex Capital pays a $0.13 per share monthly dividend, which translates into a 12.8% dividend yield.

A Solid Mortgage Trust With A Focus On Agency RMBS

Dynex Capital has an almost singular focus on Agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The mortgage trust's residential MBS were valued at $8.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, and they accounted for a whopping 97% of Dynex Capital's total mortgage investments.

Other investments included mostly Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, but the size of the CMBS portfolio is small and pales in comparison to Dynex Capital's residential MBS.

Total Agency RMBS (Dynex Capital, Inc.)

Residential MBS are attractive assets to own as central banks gear up to lower interest rates, and unattractive assets just before they hike rates. The explanation lies in the inverse relationship that exists between the value of a mortgage-backed security (or a bond) and interest rates. If interest rates go up, fixed income investments decrease in value and if interest rates are set to go down, MBS investments become more valuable for mortgage trusts and their investors.

Dynex Capital has extensive RMBS investment experience, as the trust and its management have been in a business for a long time. Founded in 1987 and listed on the stock market in 1989, Dynex Capital is one of the longest operating mortgage real estate investment trusts in the industry.

With that being said, though, Dynex Capital suffered from higher short-term interest rates in the 2022-2023 period, which led to higher interest expenses and pressure on the mortgage trust's book value.

Due to unfavorable rate developments in the market, Dynex Capital reached its lowest book value at $12.25 per share in Q3'23, but the trust's book value has since stabilized and shown some positive momentum, a trend we have also seen with other mortgage trusts like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

As of June 30, 2024, Dynex Capital's book value stood at $12.50 (which I consider approximate to the mortgage trust's intrinsic value).

Building Long Term Book Value (Dynex Capital, Inc.)

Since RMBS are the largest investment portion of Dynex Capital's portfolio, it also produced the largest amount of interest income: A total of $67.9 million.

The present high-interest rate environment has led to higher interest expenses for Dynex Capital, which has caused the trust's net interest spread to go negative, however. In 2Q24, Dynex Capital had a net interest spread of (1.01)% compared to (1.15)% in 1Q24.

Net Interest Spread (Dynex Capital, Inc.+)

Dynex Capital's net interest expenses in 1Q24 summed up to $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share compared to negative net interest expenses of $3.2 million, or $(0.06) per share in the prior quarter.

With the central bank now poised to lower interest rates, however, mortgage trusts invested in mortgage-backed securities, whose prices travel in the opposite direction as rates, could profit from a changing interest rate path.

Moving forward, I thus anticipate Dynex Capital to move towards a positive net interest spread and positive net interest income.

Net Interest Income (Dynex Capital, Inc.)

The key trigger for lower net interest expenses is the central bank, which is under growing pressure after June's CPI report to make a move on interest rates sooner-than-expected.

Inflation in June was down to 3% and cooled faster than anticipated (the expectation was for inflation of 3.1%). With inflation cooling rapidly, I think the central bank will have no other choice but to make lower short-term interest rates a reality for mortgage trusts, consumers as well as investors.

Inflation (U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics)

Book Value Multiple

Dynex Capital's book value as of March 31, 2024, was $12.50, down $0.70 per share QoQ. Presently, the mortgage trust's stock is selling for $12.19, so the valuation reflects a 2% discount to book value.

Mortgage real estate investment trust's Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. sell for a book value premiums of 4% and 10% respectively. For mortgage real estate investment trusts, their book values are usually regarded as a conservative measures of intrinsic value.

Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corp. are the two largest mortgage real estate investment trusts in the mortgage REIT industry and have also profited, in their valuations, from last week's CPI report.

With the central bank seemingly poised to end the present rate-hiking cycle for good in 2024, I think that mortgage trusts owning mortgage-backed securities could grow into higher valuations and, in the case of Dynex Capital, possibly re-rate to book value.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Work Out For Passive Income Investors

The central bank might still avoid slashing short-term interest rates earlier than December if it comes to the conclusion that inflation is still coming in too hot in the next following months.

Jerome Powell is laser-focused on inflation, but a resurgence of inflation might delay the Fed's rate cut timeline, which in turn might set back growth catalysts for leverage-dependent mortgage real estate investment trusts.

My Conclusion

Dynex Capital is a mortgage real estate investment trust with a strong tilt toward Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, which can be expected to see higher valuations when interest rates fall.

As fixed income investments have an inverse relationship between prices and interest rates, Dynex Capital could profit from the central bank's changing stance on interest rates, particularly because almost all of the mortgage trust's portfolio consists of residential mortgage-backed securities.

With lower interest rates, the trust has an improving chance to move towards a positive net interest spread and fundamentally boost its profitability.

Dynex Capital's 13% yield and the possibility of a rebound in book value are why I am recommending the mortgage trust to passive income investors now that the central bank is poised to end the present rate-hiking cycle for good. Buy.