Introduction and Thesis

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), the world's largest pizza company, reported its Q2 2024 Earnings on Thursday, July 18, showing Y/Y revenue growth of 7.1%, Y/Y global retail sales growth of 7.2% (excluding foreign currency exchange impact), and YTD Y/Y free cash flow growth of 12.8%. The growth in revenue was close to the Street's consensus, while earnings were a beat (partially driven by an unrealized gain recorded from the company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd). However, the market did not react well as the stock price has dropped 10.2% since the release of the Q2 report and 14.53% over the past month, trading at $429 as of the time of this writing and bottoming around $401.40.

In spite of the market's concerns regarding the company's guidance of its international store growth, headwinds in the QSR industry and financial health of the consumer I think this correction is overdone because I believe the investment thesis for Domino's is still intact (profitable, growing business that generates FCF and uses it to reward investors) and that the stock is now trading very close to its fair value, providing long-term investors an opportunity to buy a wonderful business that pays a quality dividend for a fair price. I recently added more shares (average purchase price of $416 post-earnings) and will explain why I now rate the stock a Buy.

News Since My Last Coverage

I last covered Domino's in November 2023 when the stock was trading at $382. In that article, I covered in depth the company's business model and competitive position and how they differ from those of its competitors. I explained why I was bullish on the business but hesitant to add shares at the time because I thought a pullback was likely, rating the stock a Hold at the time.

That Hold rating soon appeared to be too cautious as the stock rose to over $500 and peaked at $533 as recently as June 2024. I believe that this performance was driven by two things: the company's 2023 Investor Day in which it raised its sales and income forecasts through 2028 (shown below), and the market's expectation of lower interest rates in the near future which would benefit Domino's due to its high leverage and reducing the investment barrier for new franchisees.

Revised guidance from 2023 Investor Day Presentation (2023 Investor Day Presentation)

I also explained why I believe the company's modest yet quickly growing dividend is very safe and expected to continue to grow at a high rate. In March, the company announced a dividend increase of 24.8% to $1.51 ($6.04 annualized) which now yields ~1.41%. In the same release, the company also announced an additional $1 billion in its buyback program, demonstrating further commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Just as I was pondering a follow-up article explaining why my last call was too cautious, my prior Hold recommendation was recently somewhat redeemed as the stock price is now down to $429 as of this writing (it bottomed around $401.40) after the market was disappointed with Domino's Q2 earnings report and guidance, now "only" returning 13.4% since my November article compared to the SP500's return of 21.7% over the same time period.

Q2 2024 Earnings and Guidance

The company's Y/Y global retail sales growth of 7.2% (excluding foreign exchange impact) was slightly above the 2024-2028 long-term 7% guidance provided, and management reiterated this long-term guidance on the Q2 2024 Earnings Call. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 30.8% Y/Y driven by increased sales, a lower effective tax rate of 15% compared to 20.8% in Q2 2023 (driven primarily by tax benefits from equity-based compensation), and by a one-time item of recognizing an unrealized gain from the company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd.

What really caught my attention was the company's Y/Y increase in FCF of 12.8% during the first two quarters of 2024 in spite of increased CapEx. Net Cash from Operations also increased 13.2% over the same time period, driven by higher revenue as well as by the Supply Chain segment's gross margin continued improvement of 1.4% Y/Y, which is Domino's biggest source of revenue. I watch FCF and Cash from Operations closely because these are the most determining factors of how well Domino's will be able to reward its shareholders and invest in continuing to build its brand.

DPZ Q2 2024 Earnings Release

As was covered in detail in my last article, one of Domino's core competencies is its internal supply chain that it operates extremely effectively and efficiently. This segment sells prepared ingredients to stores in a mutually beneficial relationship: the corporation earns profit from its supply chain operations while stores can focus on their own core competency of cooking great, consistent food.

Additionally, I was pleased to see that the revamped Domino's Rewards loyalty program continues to see increased enrollment and participation with the number of customer orders including a loyalty redemption doubling in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023, helping to drive same-store sales growth of 4.8% in the US.

I am also happy that management was prudent with share buybacks and only spent $25 million in the first two quarters of 2024 when the share price was over $500 for much of that period. While I do love share buybacks, I only love them when the company is doing them at fair or better prices and not destroying shareholder value by overpaying for its own stock. I would expect buybacks to be heavier this quarter now that prices have pulled back, at least for now.

Guidance

In addition to excellent Q2 results, management maintained its long-term guidance of 7%+ annual global retail sales growth and 8%+ annual income from operations growth. However, it lowered its 2024 guidance for global net store growth to 825-925, which is 175-275 below its prior guidance and I believe the primary driver of the market's poor reaction to Domino's Q2 report and earnings call. The reduction in 2024 store growth is entirely international, with the guidance for US store growth unchanged. Specifically, it is the closing of existing international stores that caused the guidance for net store growth to decrease.

I believe the market's reaction here was well overblown for a couple of reasons. First, the company's long-term guidance for annual growth of global retail sales and income from operations were both unchanged. How could this be? It was exactly what I expected based on a recent report about Australia's Domino's Pizza closing 80 stores in Japan and 10-20 stores in Japan that were performing poorly due to the company being too aggressive too quickly during the challenging times of Covid and post-Covid. Management explained in this report that:

The aggregate contribution of these low-volume stores is loss-making and the closures will have a positive impact on earnings, which will be reinvested into additional marketing and advertising to reach more customers and lift order counts in this low-frequency market.

This sentiment was then reiterated on the Q2 earnings call:

But I think one of the things I want to just come back to is when we look at our long-term guide, I mean, we're talking about maintaining our GRS growth of 7% plus and our operating income guide of 8% plus. And the reason for this is the store closures that we're talking about are very low volume stores. So when you actually put it all together, the aggregate impact to operating income is really immaterial in the grand scheme of things. And so that's why we're very confident in our operating income guidance. And we are reiterating that as you saw this morning.

Thus, I believe the post-earnings drop is largely unjustified and warrants a comparison of the market price to a fair price estimate.

Why Domino's Will Continue to Succeed

The QSR industry has struggled lately. For example, McDonald's (MCD) just reported its Q2 earnings in which revenues were flat Y/Y and comparable sales decreased by 0.7% domestically and 1.1% internationally. Meanwhile, Wendy's (WEN) is only expected to grow earnings by less than 3% in 2024. Stock prices across much of the QSR industry have declined as businesses face headwinds in the form of higher labor costs, in some cases higher food/material costs, and struggling consumers who are pinching their pennies and looking to save money where they can.

However, Domino's continues to shine, and here is why I believe it will continue to shine and meet or exceed its growth guidance. It has successfully focused on maximizing the value it offers to customers through its revamped Domino's Rewards program, which offers customers rewards with every $5 or larger purchase as well as a variety of different coupons and promotions that are designed to trigger higher transaction volume and encourage "plus-ones" with each of those orders.

Domino's 2023 Investor Day Presentation

In the Q2 earnings call, management credited much of the company's same store sales growth to these increased transaction volumes, especially for carryout, which is what many customers on a tight budget are likely to opt for if they want to avoid paying delivery fees:

US Retail sales increased 6.8% and international retail sales grew 7.7%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. During Q2, same store sales for the US came in at 4.8%, which was in-line with our expectations. Our strong comps in the quarter for carryout of 7.9% and delivery of 2.7% were once again driven primarily by transaction growth. Our US same store sales continued to be primarily driven by transaction growth from our new loyalty program and our strong marketing programming.

Management noted that the number of orders where customers made a redemption under the Domino's Rewards loyalty program doubled in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting the success of this program.

The company also continues to promote and see growth of its partnership with Uber Eats that started in summer 2023, with management noting on the Q2 earnings call that it expects to exit 2024 with approximately 3% of sales driven through Uber Eats. This is an important sales driver for the company because these customers not only represent a potential $5 billion market, but they are also generally higher income, less price sensitive, and younger, which provides ample opportunity for the company to increase income through this sales channel:

Domino's 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Importantly, Domino's is able to offer value to customers profitably, and much of this is driven by the investments it has made in the operational efficiency of its supply chain and in the layout, design, and standard operating procedures of its stores. As noted prior, I consider Domino's internalized supply chain to be one of its core competencies, as the business has consistently delivered ways to reduce costs while improving the consistency and quality of its products.

Domino's Use of CapEx (Domino's 2023 Investor Day Presentation)

The other advantage to increasing customer enrollment and utilization of its loyalty program is: customer data. Domino's invests heavily in using customer data to improve its product offerings and its marketing strategy to compete effectively. Here is an interesting article that discusses how Domino's does this in more detail. My favorite quote from this article is how Domino's is like "a technology company that happens to sell pizza."

I am confident that Domino's excellent management team will continue to keep the business highly competitive and growing in a sustainable and profitable way.

Dividend Growth Outlook

As was covered in my last article, Domino's franchising model offers DPZ investors a business with stable, reliable, growing income with relatively light CapEx requirements that allow increases in operating cash flow to translate to higher FCF and higher dividends. If the company can grow its operating income by at least 8% annually, then it should have no problem continuing to grow its dividend at a double-digit rate annually based on its relatively low 33.44% payout ratio, especially when share buybacks are considered:

DPZ Dividend Data (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

When I estimated the fair value of Domino's stock back in November 2023 using my DCF model, my estimate was $340 per share based on the assumptions of 6% annual revenue growth for 2024 through 2028, operating margin of 19.7% in 2024 improving to 20.5% by 2028, a tax rate of 21%, and a discount rate of 9.7%.

Now, I have updated my forecast of annual revenue growth to 7% through 2028, operating margin of 18.3% in 2024 (flat to 2023 per management's guidance in Q2 earnings call) to 20.8% by 2028, a tax rate of 20%, and a slightly higher discount rate of 9.92% driven by a higher 10-year Treasury rate of 4.2% compared to 4.0%.

My updated fair value estimate is now $427, which is very close to today's price of $429.

DPZ Fair Value (Author's DCF Model)

I think that my gross margin assumption is conservative given management's track record at finding ways to improve it, but I wanted to leave it conservative in case inflation returns and causes further volatility in the costs of food and labor.

My forecast for operating margin in 2024 decreased from my last analysis, based on YTD 2024 results and management's guidance that the margin would be flat to 2023. This is driven by higher SG&A expenses related to investments the company is making in its technology and capacity:

First, for the year you can expect operating income margins to be relatively flat compared to 2023 and to be down slightly in Q3. As a reminder, we are not expecting to see cost leverage in 2024, primarily due to investments we are making in consumer technology, store technology, and supply chain capacity to support future sales growth.

However, my longer-term forecast for operating margin is now higher, which raises the company's valuation. I am impressed at how the company continues to improve its gross margin via supply chain and technological efficiencies (supply chain margin is up 1.3% Y/Y for the first two quarters), and I expect the SG&A headwinds of labor costs and investment costs to level out and improve from an operational leverage perspective.

Also, while not highly material to the DCF calculation, the company has also reduced its outstanding share count by an additional 0.6% since my last analysis. Note that I do expect the company to increase its share buybacks compared to Q1/Q2 while the stock price is trading at these lower prices.

Conclusion

I believe the long-term investment thesis for Domino's is still intact - if anything, it's now stronger than it was last year based on the company's outlook, its financial position and its competitive position. The stock is currently trading close to its fair value, and for this reason, I now rate DPZ a "Buy".

If the price falls back below $380 (which seems unlikely but could be possible upon any negative news in the QSR industry or worries of a recession) then I would rate it a Strong Buy.

I am not too concerned about temporary headwinds such as the near-term international store growth guidance or the overall QSR industry's inflationary and consumer pressures. Regarding the latter, I believe that Domino's competitive position as far as providing excellent value to consumers will allow it to meet its growth objectives even if many of its competitors lag.

As a DGI investor, I plan to continue to average in as long as the price stays around this level. If it goes above $450 (approximately 5% above my estimated fair value) I would again consider it a Hold.