Intro & Thesis

It's been about two weeks since the software outage at CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and in that time, the shares of one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies have fallen more than 35%, while the 200-day moving average, which has been a reliable support for CRWD in previous corrections, has proven powerless.

Such a strong corrective move cannot last forever - I think CRWD is destined to rebound by 15-20% at some point, which will depend heavily on how soon the current negative sentiment changes. However, I am also convinced that the current lows are not the bottom for the stock, as current forecasts still do not take into account the potential risk of customer churn, and individual banks paint what I believe is an overly optimistic picture. In terms of its valuation after the outage, CRWD should be trading at best in line with its peers, and not at a premium, as is the case today.

Why Do I Think So?

As we know, a simple update glitch in CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor cybersecurity platform resulted in the "blue screen of death" for many Microsoft's (MSFT) Windows systems and disrupted access to Microsoft 365 services globally, causing delayed flights and other disruptions around the globe. While CrowdStrike's CEO immediately clarified that the problem "wasn't a security incident but a defect in an update, which has been fixed", this comment doesn't change a) the awareness of the risks of instability in large tech companies' relationships with their counterparties and b) the consequences of litigation for CRWD and the ongoing reputational damage.

As the Seeking Alpha News team reported recently, Delta Air Lines (DAL), whose operations were "severely impacted for several days due to the outage", hired renowned attorney David Boies from Boies Schiller Flexner to seek damages from CrowdStrike. Wall Street analysts estimated the disruption could cost Delta up to $500 million, or $0.60 per share, for Q3 and FY2024 (according to Citigroup). It's clear that this process can drag on for many months, but the initiation of the process itself will definitely affect the risk profile of CRWD - in many ways, the continuation of the correction that began 2 weeks ago suggests that this risk has been actively priced in since the news was released.

What surprises me is the ambiguity of Wall Street analysts' reaction to what happened. For example, according to the source above, an analyst from Morgan Stanley noted that CrowdStrike seems capable of recovering swiftly due to its prompt response. I can't entirely agree with that. Imagine you work as a trader and on one unfortunate day your desk loses 500 million dollars due to a technical error that occurred due to your fault. Everyone knows it's your fault. You immediately say, "I'm sorry, here's your $10 promo code for Uber Eats". What are the chances of you keeping your position at the desk after that? And what are the chances that you will be accepted at another bank in the foreseeable future? I think the answers to these questions are obvious.

So again, while some banks like Needham and Jefferies are raising critical questions about the future of CRWD in terms of potential negative consequences, some other banks like Morgan Stanley or Bank of America continue to act, in my opinion, as if nothing bad has happened for CRWD's long-term future and the market is simply overreacting.

BofA research also determined CrowdStrike faces minimal liability from the event due to service-level agreements, insurance policies covering business disruptions and the fact that most customers remediated the issue within a few hours before triggering claims through insurance policies.

I think the dual view of CRWD's future is preventing the market from finding a consensus estimate for EPS that is close to reality. It's not so much about litigation risks, but more about potentially higher OPEX to retain existing customers - I think CRWD's margins will come under pressure over the next few quarters. However, the consensus doesn't seem to see this - even in the earnings revisions we see limited impact on Q2 and Q3 of FY2025 numbers:

Therefore, I can't ignore the risk whose materialization will almost certainly guarantee the continuation of today's correction for CRWD stock - that is a potential miss on EPS or revenue consensus in Q2 or Q3. According to Seeking Alpha, the company will report for Q2 FY2025 in a month. And even if CRWD beats today's consensus for the quarter, the market will wait to see what management forecasts for Q3 and beyond, and if the impact of the outage passes by Q2, it's far from certain that management won't lower its guidance for the full year. If FY2025 guidance is lowered, I fear CRWD could end up another 20-30% below current levels, as the company's valuation implies a premium to its peers (even taking into account the recent correction).

How do I arrive at the 20-30% downside potential? That's pretty simple. In the chart above, I show how the current premium to the company's valuation can be explained: The P/E ratio of 58.3x is likely due to FWD earnings per share growth, which is higher than the average growth rate of other peers. However, if I'm right and a) CRWD's margins are at risk and b) the reputational damage is causing some customers to leave, or new customer acquisition is insufficient, then the currently projected growth rate could easily fall to the industry average. Then CRWD's valuation premium would lose all meaning, and the P/E ratio could also fall to a fair average, around 45-48x. This would correspond exactly to the downside potential of 21-30% of the current stock price.

The Bottom Line

Despite my rather gloomy assessment of the medium-term recovery prospects of CRWD stock, I rate it as a "Hold" for the time being, as I recognize its short-term recovery prospects. As I mentioned at the very beginning of my article, when a stock, even one as overvalued as CRWD, drops 30-40% in just one month, it usually results in a short-term bounce. I believe it should be a so-called 'dead cat bounce' in CRWD's case, but as the analysts at Argus Research (proprietary source, July 2024) wrote, "CrowdStrike software is competitive with the best offerings in the market", so who knows, maybe management will do something phenomenal and rather quickly to retain customers and completely break the current downtrend. In the medium term, however, I think this will be difficult to do - the prospects of a continuation of the correction even after the bounce I describe above look much more realistic, especially in view of the still high earnings expectations to date.

So I rate CRWD as a "Hold" right away.

