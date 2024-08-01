CrowdStrike May Keep Falling From Here

Summary

  • CrowdStrike Holdings stock has dropped over 35% in two weeks. Although it may rebound shortly depending on sentiment change, I think more downside lies ahead.
  • I think the dual view of CRWD's future is preventing the market from finding a consensus estimate for EPS that is close to reality.
  • I think CRWD's margins will come under pressure over the next few quarters. However, the consensus doesn't seem to see this, still looking quite optimistic.
  • Despite short-term recovery potential, the medium-term outlook for CRWD remains uncertain due to potential EPS/revenue misses and margin pressures.
  • If FY2025 guidance is lowered, I fear CRWD could end up another 20-30% below current levels, as the company's valuation implies a premium to its peers. I rate CRWD as a "Hold" right away.
Young man falling against clear blue sky

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

It's been about two weeks since the software outage at CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and in that time, the shares of one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies have fallen more

