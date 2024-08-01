YMAX: Call Option 'Diworsification' With Compounded Management Fees

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.68K Followers

Summary

  • By confounding income-driven dividends and capital distributions, option-income strategy ETFs are often mismarketed to income investors, leading to risk and return profile misunderstandings.
  • YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs is a "fund of funds of funds" on a pool of investment products.
  • YMAX investors pay not only its management fee but also the fees of the underlying YieldMax ETFs, giving it a high overall expense ratio of 1.28%.
  • The Fund's SEC dividend is only high because it is passing on non-dividend capital distributions from its underlying holdings, which are essentially returns of the realized appreciation in those stocks.
  • YMAX offers no diversification benefits to call option index funds like XYLD, QYLD, and RYLD, having a volatility level and beta about twice as high, increasing its downside risk in a stock market correction.

Money Down Drain

Bill Oxford

Those who've read some of my work may know that I'm particularly critical of option-income strategy ETFs. This is not because I do not believe these funds have a place as a potentially valuable portfolio asset. However, I feel they're often

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.68K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YMAX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on YMAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YMAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News