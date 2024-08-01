HSBC Showing Good Progress Mid-Year

Aug. 01, 2024 7:41 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • HSBC's first half results showed that the bank is on track to grow earnings.
  • Growth will likely come from their focus on the wealth segment.
  • New customers and increased assets underpin their traction in their main markets of Hong Kong and the UK.
  • Estimated credit losses are low and show a positive trend.
  • Share buyback over last year reduced share counts, but we would have liked to see a continuation of the program as the share is attractively priced.

Headquarters of The HSBC Bank in Central with LED illumination night view in Hong Kong, designed by Norman Foster

BERK OZDEMIR

Investment Thesis

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is one of the largest investments in our portfolio. It has also been with us for nearly ten years.

In our previous article in March this year, we looked past Q1

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.98K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSBC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSBC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSBC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News