HSBC Showing Good Progress Mid-Year

BERK OZDEMIR

Investment Thesis

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is one of the largest investments in our portfolio. It has also been with us for nearly ten years.

In our previous article in March this year, we looked past Q1 results and continued our line of buy stances for this large financial institution.

This was based on the anticipation that HSBC should be able to grow EPS and the dividend per share from improvements in productivity and successful execution of business, especially in wealth and corporate banking in markets such as India and the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Macao, and Hong Kong.

The bank just published its FH 2024 scorecard.

This article will assess if the company is on track to grow as we have anticipated.

HSBC Interim Financial Results

On the top line, the revenue was US$37.3 billion in the FH of 2024. That was an improvement of 1.1% Y-o-Y. However, profit after taxes was lower at US$17.67 billion, down from US$18.07 billion a year before.

On a diluted basis per share, the earnings were slightly higher at US$0.88 versus US$0.86 in 2023. After their aggressive share buyback over the last year, the outstanding share count has reduced from 19 billion shares to 18.33 billion as of the 30th of June 2024.

The return on average tangible equity, excluding notable items, is still very high at 17%. In a recent analysis of the largest Japanese bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), we compared HSBC’s ROTE against MUFG, and it is when you compare the two that you can see how excellent HSBC’s ROTE is.

Earlier, we predicted that the Net Interest Rate Margins, or NIM, most likely have peaked in Q3 of 2023 at 1.7%. It did drop to 1.525% in the last quarter last year, but throughout the FH of this year, it has been slightly higher at 1.62%.

HSBC's NIM development as of FH 2024 (HSBC Interim Report 31 Jul 2024)

It is only a matter of when, and not if, the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce the interest rate. When they start to do so, NIM will decrease.

HSBC does hedge against that fall. Through this hedging, the sensitivity to interest rate changes has been lowered from US$7 billion to US$2.7 billion in NII for every 100 basis points down in interest rate.

We often point out that what matters is not only the NIM but the actual NII.

We noticed that NII went down from US$8.89 billion in Q2 of 2023 to US$8.26 billion in Q2 this year. However, in the earnings call presentation, management guided that the FY2024 net interest income should be approximately US$43 billion, up from the earlier guidance of $41 billion.

Estimated Credit Losses, or ECL, is showing us a positive trend by ECL charges as low as 15 bps of gross loans and advances.

HSBC's Estimated Credit Loss trend (HSBC Interim Report 31 Jul 2024)

Management has guided towards ECL of approximately 30 to 40 bps for FY2024.

The Economic Landscape In Their Main Markets

I do not doubt that the Greater Bay Area in the Southern part of China is going to become a financial powerhouse in the near future.

Based on the latest figures provided by the respective governments from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, the total population in the GBA was over 86 million with a total GDP in 2023 of RMB14 trillion.

There has been much debate around the future of Hong Kong as a leading financial hub in the region.

Earlier this year, naysayers, such as Stephen Roach, a faculty member at Yale University and a former Hong Kong-based chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, wrote a piece in the Financial Times and later in the largest English language newspaper in Hong Kong, where he stated that:

Such a comment from a well-known economist did not go unchallenged by the Hong Kong Government.

Throughout the year, their Chief Executive has been on a P.R. offensive with trips to the World Economic Forum in Davis and many other places, to try to convince the whole world that the city indeed is open and welcoming new business. Their Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po is also on the offensive to drum up more business.

In a recent article in SCMP, he was quoted as stating that:

Hong Kong managed more than US$4 trillion worth of assets in 2023. This was a 2.1% growth Y-o-Y. The net capital inflows in 2023 were also up more than 3.4 times from 2022, reaching nearly HK$390 billion. Hong Kong-domiciled funds also saw a net fund inflow of HK$87 billion in 2023, up 90% Y-o-Y”.

HSBC is also reporting good growth so far this year.

They managed to get 345,000 new customers in Hong Kong over the last six months. That is impressive, given their total population of 7.54 million people.

Net new invested assets in Hong Kong in FH 2024 were US$ 19 billion, up 12% Y-o-Y.

Now to its second-largest market, namely the United Kingdom, where the headquarters is located.

In the past, the profit from the UK market was less than stellar. The bulk of the profit was usually in Hong Kong. However, the UK is now delivering improved profitability. In the FH of 2024, the profit from the UK, before taxes, was US$3.7 billion. This was an improvement of 11% Y-o-Y.

The UK economy has been quite resilient, although their GDP growth of just 0.7% in Q1 of this year is rather anemic. With the Labour Party winning the election, we would not be surprised if taxes were raised to try to halt the imbalance between expenditure and tax incomes. It is too early to determine what effect this will have on the economy, although, generally, it is negative.

HSBC has grown its market share in the UK mortgage market to 8.1%, up 0.3% Y-o-Y. Total mortgage exposure stood at GBP131.2 billion as of 30th June 2024, with an average LTV of 53%.

Valuation

Presently, HSBC is trading at a P/E of 7.7 and a dividend yield of 6.86% both on a TTM basis.

The P/NTBV is 1.07

As usual, we compare HSBC against other large financial institutions.

HSBC valuation compared to global peers (Data from the banks and SA. Compilation by author)

Based on the fundamentals in our comparison chart, we do find HSBC to be a compelling value proposition.

We also like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), but it is particularly the P/NTBV and the net dividend yield where HSBC is miles ahead of JPM.

However, it is the total return that matters the most, and here clearly JPM is making up for low dividends with a much higher increase in its share price.

HSBC's share price compared to JPM (SA)

Risks To Thesis

In our previous article on HSBC, we delved into the various risks that we determined to be important. We recommend that you read this.

In short, they were risks associated with a potential deterioration from their loans, leading to higher ECLs. We also touched on higher taxes and increased geopolitical risks, which could curtail economic activities that the bank does rely on.

These risks remain. We do see a more and more unstable world, where the likelihood of a step-up in conflicts has increased.

Conclusion

HSBC’s growth trajectory is well in place. Good progress could be seen from FH 2024 financial results.

Management continues to reshape the bank with more focus on areas, both geographical and sectors of businesses, where they can capture good profits. One good example of this is the focus on the wealth segments of banking. Revenue grew by 12% over the last two quarters.

We believe there is more to come.

The bank’s renewed emphasis on also rewarding shareholders well is another point that we, and surely all other shareholders, appreciate. Their dividend should normalize around US cents 10 for each of the three quarters, with a variable dividend of around US cents 20 in Q4 depending on final results. The policy is still to distribute 50% of earnings.

There was no news about potentially continuing the share buyback program.

We increased our stake in HSBC in February at HK$59.50 and might allocate more capital to this position soon.

Our Buy stance remains.