Applied Materials (AMAT) said to be denied CHIPS Act funding for $4B research center. Meta earnings call: Better spending on AI now, rather than too late. Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO sees $500M hit from CrowdStrike-Microsoft (CRWD) (MSFT) outage.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) won't receive funding under the CHIPS Act for a research and development center.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Commerce Department officials concluded that the project did not qualify.

The biggest U.S. chip equipment maker hoped to receive the grant for the $4B project in Sunnyvale, California, which would speed up the development of semiconductor technology by several years. It had planned to complete the project by early 2026.

CHIPS Act grant rejections are not uncommon, with government officials warning applicants of potential rejection due to limited resources. But Applied Materials' (AMAT) rejection stands out as its project closely aligns with the Biden administration's aim of bolstering the U.S. chip industry.

The sources noted that the decision means the U.S. is unlikely to support major chip equipment makers with direct subsidies from the CHIPS Act.

To note, there's a separate $11B CHIPS Act fund specifically for R&D, with the first awards expected this fall.

Applied Materials (AMAT) and the Commerce Department declined to comment on the report.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in its second-quarter earnings, beat expectations on top and bottom lines and raised guidance for capital spending as it continued its heavy investment into artificial intelligence.

The company boosted its 2024 forecast for capital expenditures in its first-quarter earnings three months back -- and it continued to bump those expectations in Wednesday's second-quarter results, guiding to a year-end total of $37B-$40B and setting the bar at "significant" growth in 2025.

A major area of focus for Meta is "figuring out the right level of infra capacity to support training more and more advanced models," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the call with regard to Meta's AI future.

"It's hard to predict how this will trend multiple generations out into the future. But at this point, I'd rather risk building capacity before it is needed rather than too late, given the long lead times for spinning up new infra projects. And as we scale these investments, we're of course going to remain committed to operational efficiency across the company."

META is up 7% in premarket action.

Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC that the impact from the global IT outage will cost his company $500M, which is in line with Wall Street expectations.

The projected amount includes lost revenue as well as "tens of millions of dollars per day in compensation and hotels" over a period of five days.

The outage, caused by a CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) software glitch that hit millions of Microsoft (MSFT) systems worldwide, forced Delta (DAL) to cancel over 5,000 flights through July 25.

Bastian said CrowdStrike (CRWD) made no offers to help Delta (DAL) financially yet. A CrowdStrike spokesperson said it has "no knowledge of a lawsuit."

Another lawsuit filed Tuesday against CrowdStrike (CRWD) is led by the Plymouth County Retirement Association of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The complaint says CrowdStrike made false statements about the Falcon security software. A software update is what caused the outage nearly two weeks ago. The lawsuit says the misleading information is ultimately what caused CrowdStrike’s share price to drop.

A spokesperson in a statement quoted by several media outlets said “this case lacks merit and we will vigorously defend the company.”

Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV) will update on monthly deliveries.

OPEC+ ministers will hold an online meeting. Most analysts anticipate very little drama, although there is an outside chance that the committee could announce a delay to the planned supply hike of October 1.

Notable investor events include annual meetings for Electronic Arts (EA) and Ralph Lauren (RL).

Flight attendants at United Airlines (UAL) will begin to vote on a strike authorization proposal. The vote will be the first time since the 2005 bankruptcy negotiations that flight attendants at the airline will vote on a potential walkout.

Seaport Entertainment Group will begin trading after being spun off from Howard Hughes (HHH). The purpose of the separation is to allow Howard Hughes to focus on building master-planned communities, while Seaport Entertainment will focus on hospitality projects such as the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team, its 25% stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants, and the 80% ownership interest in the air rights above Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.7% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.7% at $64,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) jumped 14% following strong Q2 results.

On today’s economic calendar: