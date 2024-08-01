monticelllo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On 30/07/2024, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)(OTCPK:DGEAF) reported its fiscal year 2024 results. At the time of writing, the company's share price is down by more than 5%. Our team firmly believes this decline is unjustified. In our follow-up coverage, we recognized near-term challenges in the LatAm region And Destocking Activities; however, we support Diageo's equity story, thanks to 1) the Chinese and Indian subsidiaries' performance, 2) a quality asset-based portfolio, and 3) a solid capital structure combined with supportive shareholders' remuneration. We still believe that the company's recent stock price underperformance might provide a long-term upside for patient investors. In particular, here at the Lab, we think our time was not perfect, but we were at the forefront of Diageo's two main risks: LatAm decline (Fig 1) and inventory levels. The company is now progressing with a clear agenda to tackle these ongoing downsides, providing action to set up Diageo for the next growth phase (Fig 2).

Diageo sales evolution

Source: Diageo FY 2024 results presentation - Fig 1

Diageo's near-term actions

Fig 2

Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings

Reporting the company's latest number and new guidance is vital before adjusting our estimates. Diageo reported net sales of $20.3 billion, supported by a favorable price mix of 2.9 basis points but a negative volume decline, an unfavorable foreign exchange impact, and a negative evolution from acquisitions and disposals. Looking at Diageo's geographical footprint, the American region suffered the most, while Europe, Africa, and APAC achieved supportive performance (Fig 1). Going down to the P&L assessment, the company delivered an EBIT profit growth of 8.2%; however, this was due to positive exceptional operating items. In detail, Diageo gained $56 million in Shui Jing Fang brand revaluation, compared to a loss of $766 million achieved last year. Excluding this impact, the core operating profit declined by 4.8%. Looking back to our estimates, we were expecting sales of $20.89 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 billion. At the EPS level, we should report slightly higher financial costs, partially offset by lower corporate tax and the positive impact of the share buyback program. Excluding the company's exceptional items, the EPS decreased by 8.6% to 179.6 cents from 196.5 cents. That said, on a positive note, Diageo FCF increased by $400 million to $2.6 billion.

Diageo Financials in a Snap

Fig 3

The company continues to report a challenging environment towards the 2024 fiscal year-end. Diageo is confident "that when the consumer environment improves, organic net sales growth will return." In addition, the management team is expecting further productivity gains. Here at the Lab, we expect North America's price MIX to be favorable, with a weaker margin outlook into H2 due to sales pressure and salary inflation.

Diageo short-term outlook

Fig 4

Why are we still positive?

Back to basics, Diageo's volume was down by 5% yearly, and the company reached a minus 4.8% in the core operating profit. This demonstrates Diageo's pricing power and operating leverage efficiency. In addition, we should report $700 million in achieved savings initiatives; Diageo's management team believes this weakness is not structural but cyclical. In addition, USA GenZ has higher Spirits penetrations. Therefore, there is an ongoing structural increase in the population of drinkers; Our investment thesis already incorporates lower LatAm sales. For those unfamiliar with the company, LatAm sales (including the Caribbean region) represent only 10% of the total company's turnover. In the area, the company has done significant destocking activities. Looking at the other places, we see restocking activities in APAC. While in the US, distributor inventory levels are acceptable; The Spirits category deteriorated towards Q2, and adverse weather conditions impacted Diageo. That said, the company might continue to expand its operating margin thanks to premiumization; Over the last ten years, the company delivered a solid total shareholder return of 8% and completed a $1.0 billion buyback program announced in the previous year. We should report that the company just announced an increase in its full-year dividend by 5% to 103.48 cents per share; On the disposal, we like this asset-light strategy. Considering the Tolaram distribution, Nigeria's disposal will likely help grow the Guinness business. We see continued support in addressing underperforming assets to increase Diageo's margin.

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

Following the company's guidance on the pressure in the core operating margin that will likely persist into fiscal 2025, we have decided to lower our sales projection to $20.7 billion and our EBIT to $6 billion. This implies a core operating profit margin below 30%. The company will continue to drive pricing and productivity to offset cost inflation, and there is also guidance in the medium-long term horizon to increase the EBIT margin > sales. This implied investing in strategic initiatives to drive long-term, sustainable EBIT profit growth. Our technical guidance remains unchanged, with a corporate tax rate of around 24% and an effective interest rate of 4.3%. We were estimating a 2024 EPS of £1.85, and rolling forward Diageo valuation, on a twelve-month estimate, we reached an EPS of £1.8.

Diageo's medium/long-term outlook

Fig 5

Regarding the company's valuation, Diageo has always traded at a P/E above 20x. Indeed, the company's 5-year P/E historical average was at 23.68x (SA Valuation Data in Fig 6).

SA Valuation Data

Fig 6

Applying lower earnings (which are also aligned with the company's short-term outlook), Diageo trades at a P/E of 14x. Looking at the S&P 500 Consumer Staples sector, there is an unwarranted discount to peers, and our team expects this valuation gap to close. Indeed, the S&P 500 Consumer Staples projected P/E trade at an average valuation of 20x (Fig 7).

S&P 500 Consumer Staples projected P/E

Fig 7

That said, for consistency reasons, our team continues to value Diageo with an unchanged P/E of 18.5x, and given our lower EPS estimates set at £1.8, we reduce our valuation from £34.22 to £33.3 per share. Regarding the dollar valuation, each ADR represents four shares. For this reason, Diageo's target price is set at $170.96 per share. Our projected P/E is lower than that of the sector, given Diageo's nature of business; however, we believe there is space for operating profit growth in the upcoming quarters.

Despite the lower target price, our buy rating is confirmed. In addition, the company continues to trade at a discount compared to Davide Campari (OTCPK:DVDCF) and the whole International Spirits sector. This valuation is not justified for a company that grew or held total market share in over 75% of its geographical footprint, including the most profitable area, i.e., the USA.

Risks

Here at the Lab, we report our previous Diageo's risks section. Therefore, we report that the company's earnings are particularly sensitive to the US$/£ volatility. Turnover is subject to variances in consumer confidence and economic conditions. As already mentioned, downside risks include a slowdown in the LAC region and the US spirits market. Diageo is also subject to regulatory headwinds 1) in anti-conspicuous alcohol consumption worldwide, 2) higher corporate tax, and 3) additional excise duty which might impact the company's volume and profitability.

Additionally, we should include 1) political and economic stability in the countries where the company operates, 2) poor weather conditions, 3) advertising restrictions, highlighting a risk of regulation, and 4) volatility of input costs (such as barley, sugar, and agave) and packaging solutions (such as glass, PET, and aluminum).

Conclusion

Diageo is the world's largest premium spirits company, with growing global market share penetration. Although we incorporate lower earnings due to a soft 2025 outlook, we are optimistic for the long term. Our buy rating target is then confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.