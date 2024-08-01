Sundry Photography

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) delivered yet another earnings beat for the second quarter of 2024. The industrial materials company made adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, on net sales of $3.17 billion. This topped both the consensus forecast for adjusted EPS of $0.85 and net sales of $3.05 billion.

DuPont Q2 EPS Bridge (DuPont Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Strong Track Record

DuPont has a strong track record of exceeding analysts' expectations for both earnings and revenues. But the earnings beat still came as a surprise, given by how much it had exceeded expectations.

DD has beaten consensus EPS estimates in each of the last 8 quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 9.2%. On net sales, its track record is slightly weaker, with 6 positive quarterly revenue surprises, against 2 quarters where it missed consensus revenue estimates. The average surprise for quarterly net sales was a net positive of 1.7%.

Volume Growth

The better-than-expected results came on the back of strong volume growth, particularly from the electronics industries, which drove 20% organic sales growth for its Semiconductor Technologies line of business. The firm also benefited from new product launches, as well as AI-driven technology ramps and higher demand for OLED materials.

However, this was partially offset by destocking from various end-users, which particularly affected sales from its Water segment and medical packaging within Safety Solutions. What’s more, currency headwinds, particularly with respect to the recent weakness of the Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan against the dollar, had the impact of reducing its Q2 net sales figure by around 2%.

Upgraded Guidance

The company on Wednesday raised its 2024 net sales estimate to $12.40 - $12.50 billion. That’s an increase from its previous range of between $12.10 - $12.40 billion for the 2024 full year. And that’s in spite of an incremental foreign currency headwind of roughly $50 million in the second half of 2024 against management's previous assumptions, which is expected to drag on its full-year net sales guidance.

Moreover, the earnings figure has been upgraded to a range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share - up from its previously guided range of between $3.45 - $3.75.

"For the third quarter of 2024, we expect a return to year-over-year organic sales growth for DuPont led by E&I [Electronics and Industrial] with sales and earnings growth expected from W&P [Water and Protection] beginning in the fourth quarter." Chief Financial Officer Antonella Franzen, DuPont Q2 Earnings Call

Growth Drivers

Secular growth drivers in a number of key end-markets underpin DuPont’s potential for growth in the long term. Roughly a third of the company’s sales come from the electronics sector, where it boasts a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated solutions and process capabilities.

It provides a wide range of materials for consumer electronics like films, displays, and printed circuit boards used in smartphones, PCs, and tablets, and manufactures consumables used in the chip-making process. The company’s exposure to specialty materials, which are geared towards advanced node chips for data centers and other key AI applications, positions it to benefit from secular growth trends in the semiconductor industry.

The global semiconductor market is expected to see further rapid growth in the next few years - the up-cycle for the sector still has a long way to go. AI adoption and the use of machine learning applications is gathering pace, and this in turn, is driving demand for high-performance GPU chips and advanced node semiconductors. Growing cloud adoption and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IOT) devices are other important contributors of growth in the demand for the types of performance materials which DuPont specializes in.

Water is another attractive growth market, where it is poised to benefit from secular trends such as rising consumer awareness, stricter regulation and compliance, population growth and urbanization, and growing water scarcity - which drive demand for clean water and wastewater treatment solutions. The long-term sources of growth remain unaffected, even as the segment currently faces destocking headwinds, most notably from China.

Planned Separation Into Three Companies

Yet, even as roughly half of the company’s revenues come from these attractive growing markets, DuPont trades at a steep discount to specialized peers that are focused on these areas. For comparison, water sector focused peers Xylem Inc (XYL) and Veralto Corp (VLTO) trade at a forward PE of 33.4 and 31.3, respectively. Meanwhile, Entegris Inc (ENTG), which is primarily exposed to the fast-growing semiconductor industry, is valued at 38.6 times its expected 2024 earnings. These so-called 'pure-plays' that are primarily focused on the electronics or water solutions sectors trade at a very substantial premium to the broad chemicals industry.

Plan To Separate DuPont Into Three Companies (DuPont Q2 Earnings Presentation)

With this in mind, management announced plans to split into three separate, publicly traded companies, by spinning off both its Electronics and Water businesses. This would leave New DuPont to comprise the remaining operations in safety and protection, healthcare and advanced mobility.

Unlock Shareholder Value

Management expects the planned separation would unlock shareholder value, with DuPont seemingly valued at a discount to the sum of its parts. But of course, there’s a counterargument that New DuPont could fetch a much lower multiple, should its most attractive assets be hived off.

But New DuPont would be no slouch, either. Sure enough - its growth outlook cannot be the same, but the company will still own its most iconic brands, including Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek and Styrofoam. Quality brands and a focus on high-performance materials should give it a differentiated position that would help underpin growth, as well as margins.

In its current form, DD is trading at 22.1 times its 2024 expected earnings. Looking further ahead, analysts expect the company to generate $4.25 and $4.83 in adjusted EPS in 2025 and 2026, respectively. This implies a forward PE of 18.9 on its expected 2025 earnings, falling to 16.6 on its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast.

Downside Risks

A breakup does come with risks attached too, and the uncertainty can negatively affect investor confidence and valuations. The uncertainty overhang would persist for a long time too, with management expecting to complete the process within 18-24 months.

There’s a great deal of complexity involved in the breakup process, given the current shared financial, operational and managerial profile. And so, breaking up a conglomerate can lead to a loss of synergies - although management estimates potential dis-synergies would come to just around $60 million across all three companies, mainly due to higher corporate costs.

Then there are capital structure issues to consider - including the possible loss of investment grade credit ratings for some of its separated units. Right now, the group can use the highly cash generative businesses of mature brands to reinvest that capital in innovation or for M&A purposes. So looking ahead, we could see a reduction in the capital available for share repurchases and dividends.

That being said, should some of its separated units fetch higher valuations, they could issue equity as currency for acquisitions to minimize cash outflows, while expanding their asset base.

The loss of diversification could also be a negative. And stock valuations could become more volatile, so an improved sentiment towards some of its businesses may only be temporary. And this could be more greatly felt in a slowing global economic growth environment, and as geopolitical risks worsen.

Final Thoughts

The latest set of quarterly earnings and upgraded guidance show DuPont’s specialty chemicals franchise is on course to deliver industry-beating growth. Although there are risks (as well as benefits) attached to the planned portfolio optimization strategy, the long-term fundamentals look promising on technology transition trends and secular growth drivers.