2024 Mid-Year Update: Are Municipal Bonds On The Road To Recovery?

Muni bonds underperformed in the first half of 2024 due to robust economic conditions and increased supply, but strong credit fundamentals and potential rate cuts could improve performance later.

Through the first half of this year, municipal bonds fell short of projected performance expectations. The essential elements of a reliable source of income due to strong credit quality and benefits of interest income exempt from taxes remain foundational. Yet, the anticipated strong performance of the asset class so far has not materialized. So, we ask if our outlook has changed for the remainder of the year to provide some context for our outlook for the second half of 2024.

Expectations for the Second Half of 2024

The risks we discussed in our Muni Trends to Watch in 2024 focused on the U.S. economic environment, individual state laws and the municipal sector's challenges. Appropriately, we felt that our domestic economy would fairly quickly feel the bite of higher rates and efforts of the Federal Reserve (“Fed”) to tighten monetary policy to temper inflation. History tells us not to ignore the risks of recession. The market’s consensus in the direction of Fed rate cuts in early 2024 would have put municipals on a path to strong positive performance results because muni rates would have dropped. As we now see, that call was premature. Robust economic performance and lingering inflation have pushed out the likelihood of rate cuts to the third or fourth quarters, as is the timing for better muni market performance.

Supply of new-issue bonds is the other primary area of change. The increase in newly issued bonds originates from a significant increase in the re-financing of older, outstanding debt.* Since this component is now expected to add $30-50 billion to year-end totals, the immediate effect has been to keep rates high and within zones of comparative attractiveness. It would not be surprising to see additional supply later this year, primarily in re-financing, should the Fed cut rates and spur a potential muni rally. Increased supply would provide a greater variety of available bonds in the market and a moderate move to lower rates—a classic example of cause and effect.

YTD statistics:

Issuance (as of June) $241.5 billion, +31.9% Y/Y

Trading (as of June) $13.0 billion ADV, +2.9% Y/Y

Outstanding (as of 1Q24) $4.1 trillion, +1.0% Y/Y

Source: SIFMA Research.

Important Disclosure

* Total volume currently stands at $224.13 billion, up 38.5% from $161.848 billion last year. As the end of the first half approaches, several firms are revisiting their supply projections, given the growth so far this year.

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Municipal bonds may be less liquid than taxable bonds. A portion of the dividends you receive may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). There is no guarantee that municipal bonds’ income will be exempt from federal, state or local income taxes, and changes in those tax rates or in alternative minimum tax rates or in the tax treatment of municipal bonds may make them less attractive as investments and cause them to lose value. Capital gains, if any, are subject to capital gains tax. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© Van Eck Associates Corporation.

