The $114 million Brandes International Equity ETF (BATS:BINV) debuted last October. However, do not confuse this firm, the investment team of this actively managed ETF, or the investment style BINV follows, as anything close to a newcomer. I was glad to see that this ETF was not yet followed by any analyst at Seeking Alpha, since my own dealings with Brandes go back more than 25 years. That said, I am not a cheerleader for any investment. As any professional analyst or portfolio manager does, I just "call balls and strikes" as they say.

This ETF was preceded by a mutual fund that essentially runs the same portfolio in a different wrapper, and they were both preceded by one of the more popular international separate account products of the 1990s and early this century. Very early in my investment advisory career, I "outsourced" investment management to third-party managers like Brandes and others, several of whom now make their portfolios available as ETFs. So I could not resist the opportunity to re-familiarize myself with what they are doing in the ETF space, an area that I have spent a lot of time in during the 25 years since I started managing the money directly for my former advisory clients, and now for myself in semi-retirement.

So I am essentially picking back up where I left off decades ago. And it is no surprise to me that not much has changed in terms of the style here. The main difference is that founder Charles Brandes, now 81 and having entered the billionaire's club last decade after humble beginnings growing up in Pittsburgh, is not active in the firm day-to-day. But the team concept has been a staple here, and the current leadership group on BINV has been with Brandes for more than 20 years on average.

Firm history

How big a deal was Brandes International back in the 1990s? They were so successful as a classic, "Graham & Dodd/Warren Buffett" type value investors, that they became the equivalent of the gold standard in value investing for independent financial advisors. I have no issues with talking about how old I am and how far I go back in this industry because there was actually a time when value stocks were as popular as AI stocks are today. But unless you are at least 55 years old, you probably have no idea what I am talking about.

The reason that Buffett and others like him are investment market darlings is because they looked at stocks as businesses. And by buying a share of a business, you are entitled to a portion of their future earnings and dividends. Top value investors like firm founder Charles Brandes, and John Templeton before him, pioneered the idea of US investors buying portfolios of non-US stocks, professionally managed, with very low portfolio turnover, and the goal of compounding returns over decades. These types of investors are fond of describing their desired holding period in a stock as "forever, unless our rationale for owning it changes, or it exceeds its intrinsic value."

That was acknowledged to be the key to how successful equity investing worked, back when some of today's stock market leaders were in proverbial diapers. This is the 1980s and 1990s we are talking about. But oh have times changed. Or have they?

What has changed more than anything is what many investors want. They don't prefer to wait 5 to 10 years for an idea to fully come to fruition, especially if it took a "dip" of 30%-60% along the way. Intrinsic value is what some investors judge a stock to be worth.

Brandes has been around for about 50 years, and invokes Graham, widely regarded as the creator of modern value investing, in its firm description:

Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., is a leading investment advisory firm, specializing in managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide. Since the firm's inception in 1974, Brandes has applied the value investing approach pioneered by Benjamin Graham to security selection, and was among the first investment firms to bring a global perspective to value investing.

And while Brandes runs bond strategies as well as domestic US and non-US equity portfolios for institutional clients, as well as a mutual fund that BINV is essentially an ETF clone of, its reputation is primarily in the non-US equity area.

Investment approach

I credit my own natural skepticism of most investments (until I prove to myself they can be trusted) in part to the time I spent learning from firms like this one. Brandes' concept of taking advantage of market irrationality and short-term security mispricing is where it starts here. The BINV team does a very deep dive on individual companies, which is somewhat of a lost art, but gradually making its way back to investors through the ETF world.

During the past 20 years, investing has gone from primarily research-driven to index-dominated, but with BINV, it is still done the traditional way, with the classic "margin of safety" concept front and center. And, the firm's managers tend to rely on their own internally generated research, rather than screens or quantitative shortcuts. Algorithms and index construction experts have replaced a lot of firms, but not this one.

Risks of being a "traditional" value investor

And therein lies the biggest issue for firms like Brandes. Investor time horizons have shortened severely in the digital age, and immediate gratification is 180 degrees from what BINV investors should expect. That said, when value comes back into style, historically this portfolio has been a springboard, given that they tend to own not just "cheap" stocks but deep contrarian situations. That is not too easy to find in the marketplace these days, and thus intrigues me about BINV.

Brandes International Equity I (BIIEX) is a mutual fund that debuted back in 1997 that is essentially this same portfolio. That is evidenced by mapping BINV against BIIEX during the ETF's brief tenure.

I find this chart below tells a story that investors considering BINV or any other value strategy, active or passive, through an ETF should be crystal clear on. If one is looking for "what did well in the recent past," you won't find it in the value space. And while Brandes' assets in their publicly available funds are just a fraction of the more than $25 billion they run for institutional clients and investment advisors, the AUM in the mutual fund version of the International equity strategy is below what it was 16 years ago. Even though, the portfolio has increased by about 3.5 times since 2009.

The explanation: Brandes' style matches the very long-term objectives of pension funds and other investors who use the stock market to match long-term liabilities. Today's mutual fund and ETF investors aren't built like that. Frankly, I'm not built like that either, at least not anymore.

Current portfolio overview

This 68-stock portfolio turns over by only about 5% per year, which means roughly 3-4 stocks a year get replaced. So really, this might as well be an index fund, just with the manager having the ability to adjust if and when needed.

The more I think about today's markets and my own very positive feelings about using ETFs (which go well beyond the self-limiting behavior of many investors when it comes to deploying them), this is actually a good use of the ETF structure. And while a 0.70% expense ratio might turn off some investors, I consider that level to be irrelevant, if one is viewing BINV as a long-term pursuit of alpha from a portfolio of deeply discounted non-US stocks.

Any stock of at least $5 billion in market capitalization is eligible, though the weighted average market cap of $29 billion makes this a large-cap ETF in practice. The yield is not much to speak of, though about 50 basis points above the S&P 500.

The portfolio weighting is not top-heavy, but not equal-weighted either. Many positions are in the 2-3% range, so with more than 60 stocks, BINV will carry some very small positions as well.

But where the proverbial rubber meets the road here is when we get to valuation. At 11x forward earnings and a mere 0.8% trailing sales, BINV screams "cheap." But cheap can stay cheap for a long time. That is why patience is not a virtue here, it is a requirement.

BINV is a truly global ex-US portfolio, with the UK, Europe, Japan, other parts of Asia and Latin America all represented.

Liquidity of smaller ETFs

This is not a tiny ETF, but at its current size, it makes sense to review how easily investors can buy and sell shares. ETFs are not like mutual funds, as they have a creation/redemption mechanism that tends to make the fund as liquid as the underlying stock holdings are. With this being a large-cap ETF, that is not a major issue as I see it. That said, with non-US stocks, that liquidity could be a bit less than if this were a large-cap US value portfolio. Here are some trading stats on BINV.

Summary opinion

Markets have changed over time, and while there is a place for deep contrarian value managers, especially in the non-US equity area which is not dominated by Magnificent Seven stocks, BINV is not likely to attract a multi-billion audience. That's' fine by me, as I will like having this ETF in my potential arsenal, for when I am looking to "go deep" on value. I don't think we are quite there yet, but we are close enough for me to assign a hold rating to it.