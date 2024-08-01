egon69/E+ via Getty Images

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT), the event ticket marketplace operator, has continued reporting expectedly good revenue growth, driven higher by the prior acquisition of Vegas.com. Yet, with the inorganic growth, Vivid Seats’ profitability has recently started to worsen considerably.

In my previous article on the company, titled “Vivid Seats’ Recent Acquisitions Could Boost Growth”, I initiated the stock at a Hold rating with Vivid Seats’ unclear acquisition-driven growth, but with the potential for great operating leverage. Since the article was published on the 20th of November in 2023, the stock has lost -37% of its value compared to S&P 500’s 22% return as the margin level has taken a very considerable hit.

My Rating History on SEAT (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Performance Ahead of Q2 Report

After my previous article, Vivid Seats has reported the company’s Q4/2023 and Q1/2024 results. Including the acquisitions of Vegas.com and Wavedash starting in Q4, the company reported incredibly high 20.2% revenue growth in the fourth quarter with an underlying 30.03% marketplace GOV growth – the acquired companies have a lower take rate from order value. Following into Q1, revenue growth took a small step down into 18.5%, still at a good rate.

SEAT Q1 Investor Presentation

While Vivid Seats has reported good growth, the company’s profitability has weakened considerably compared to previous anticipations – the adjusted EBITDA margin took a 2.7 percentage point hit into 17.7% in Q4, and followed with a much worse 5.9 percentage point decline in Q1 into 20.4%. With amortization from the prior acquisitions of $10.0 million in Q1, the GAAP profitability looks even worse, although investors should note the amortization’s non-significance to cash flows.

Underneath the weaker profitability, Vivid Seats’ cost of revenues rose by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year in Q1 into 34.5% of revenues, and marketing expenses rose by 2.5 percentage points into 26.0% of revenues. General and administrative expenses rose by 2.1 percentage points into 22.2% of revenues. I believe that synergies from the recent acquisitions should drive the expenses down considerably when implemented, including cross-selling and a likely lower need for total G&A expenses as a share of revenues. Investors should still watch the cost management closely considering the weaker performance.

The company is looking to report its Q2 results soon on the 8th of August in pre-market hours. Wall Street analysts estimate revenues of $195.7 million and an adjusted EPS of $0.09, a 18.3% revenue growth year-on-year but an EPS decline of $0.09. Recent quarters’ revenue growth has been in line with the expected Q2 performance, and with the worse profitability, an estimated decrease seems reasonable – I believe that Wall Street’s figures seem like fair base line assumptions, but investors should still watch especially the profitability trend closely.

Faith in the Future Remains Strong

Vivid Seats guides for a 11.0% mid-point marketplace GOV growth into $4.2-4.5 million in 2024, along with a mid-point revenue increase of 15.7% into $810-840 million, showing faith in continued growth with a late 2024 slowdown due to comparison figures already showing revenues from the prior acquisitions. While adjusted EBITDA has been weak recently, Vivid Seats still guides for a 16.2% mid-point increase into $160-170 million, showing faith in margin expansion in the rest of the year.

With sales synergies being implemented with Vegas.com, and with continued great industry momentum, Vivid Seats communicates in the Q1 earnings call to look forward to years of double-digit growth along with a 50 basis point annual increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

I believe that the 2024 adjusted EBITDA range should be taken cautiously with Vivid Seats’ recent performance, whereas the sales momentum expectation seems fair. Over the long term, the company seems very well positioned to drive earnings growth despite a short-term hiccup in profitability, as the business model should come with good operating leverage and as the prior acquisitions are fully combined into the business.

Share Repurchases Drive Shareholder Value

With the Q4 report, Vivid Seats also announced an authorized share repurchase program of up to $100 million, representing a very sizable share of the company’s total outstanding shares at around 10% with the current share price. Vivid Seats has $154.0 million in cash after Q1, enabling the share repurchases to be completed depending on market volume. The company has already completed $32.5 million of repurchases in 2022 and $20.1 million in 2023, and it seems that a similar pace could continue.

I believe that the share repurchase program should drive shareholder value well, especially considering the current lower stock valuation that I’m further examining in the valuation segment. The current amount of cash lying around on the balance sheet is irrationally large, and share repurchases seems to be an optimal solution.

SEAT’s Stock Valuation Has Gotten Attractive

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I now estimate very similar growth at a total CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033 and 2.5% perpetual growth afterwards, very slightly higher than previously as the momentum in marketplace GOV seems great along with the potential sales synergies from Vegas.com expansion.

Although I estimate slightly higher growth, I estimate margins much more conservatively. For 2024, I estimate a 0.3 percentage point EBIT margin deleverage into 11.6%, but upcoming margin expansion at around a 0.5 percentage point annual rate into 14.0%. I previously estimated a 20.0% eventual EBIT margin, with the new margin slightly pressured by amortization from the acquisitions.

With the higher amortization, I now estimate a slightly higher cash flow conversion.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Vivid Seats’ fair value estimate at $8.89, 82% above the stock price at the time of writing – considering the future growth potential, the stock is valued very attractively with immense upside if the momentum goes as planned. The undervaluation also underlines the accretive nature of Vivid Seats' extensive share repurchases.

I previously estimated a similar fair value estimate of $8.68, with the newer value slightly higher due to a lower cost of capital and higher revenue growth estimates, countered by the lower margin estimate level. The stock price’s negative slope has made the investment way more attractive than previously.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.57% is used in the DCF model, down from 10.14% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Vivid Seats had $5.1 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 7.59% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I continue estimating a 15% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.06% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.10. With a liquidity premium of 0.5%, the cost of equity stands at 9.08% and the WACC at 8.57%.

Risks

The stock doesn’t come without risks. The marketplace for tickets doesn’t come without competition, including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, StubHub, and multiple others. The competition could drive Vivid Seats’ pricing down considerably, as well as take away the company’s share of total gross order value.

With the recent margin declines, further margin declines are also a noticeable threat to the bullish case in the investment.

I believe that the company’s risks are still moderate with the growth momentum still going well for Vivid Seats, also likely bringing good underlying operating leverage, but investors should note the existence of the notable risks.

Takeaway

Vivid Seats’ revenue momentum has continued well, driven by the prior acquisitions. The company anticipates growth to continue at a double-digit rate in coming years as well. While I previously anticipated growth to bring very great operating leverage, a worse cost control has pushed margins down considerably, being a bad development in the investment. As long-term growth should still aid margins up, and with Vivid Seats initiating a large share repurchase program, the lower stock valuation seems very attractive. As such, I upgrade my rating on Vivid Seats into Buy ahead of Q2 earnings.