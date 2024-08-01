Vivid Seats: Growth Momentum Is Severely Undervalued Due To Margin Concerns (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 01, 2024 9:07 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
857 Followers

Summary

  • Vivid Seats has continued reporting good revenue growth momentum after the prior acquisitions, with the company anticipating years of double-digit growth.
  • Cost control has been worse in recent quarters, pushing earnings down and acting as a considerable risk.
  • Extensive share repurchases should drive great shareholder value.
  • The stock's valuation seems to price in too high risks, making Vivid Seats severely undervalued in my base scenario.

Concert Crowd

egon69/E+ via Getty Images

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT), the event ticket marketplace operator, has continued reporting expectedly good revenue growth, driven higher by the prior acquisition of Vegas.com. Yet, with the inorganic growth, Vivid Seats’ profitability has recently started to worsen considerably.

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
857 Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SEAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News