It's not often that I completely exit a position. Usually, when I do, it's after significant outperformance either in the short or the long term, and/or when a company has reached a valuation that is no longer, to my mind, sustainable in the long term. Ideally, I'd want both of these things to be true.

Especially with Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE), a bottler that I have been covering for a long time now, and where my position remains is up a non-trivial amount.

I posted my first article on COKE back in 2022. That article can be found here. Since that article, as you can see, the RoR has been over 106% compared to the S&P 500, which during the same time returned around 33%. For the past year, the return profile of COKE relative to the S&P 500 looks as follows.

COKE RoR, Seeking Alpha (COKE RoR, Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, the outperformance margin has, in fact, widened during this time. COKE has been a superb investment for me, and because I sized it up fairly, the profits I've made from it are non-trivial. This also influences how I handle a position like this. The profit generated here is significant.

It's not a problem if the company is set to continue to outperform. Unfortunately, I do not believe that to be the case here - and in this article, I'm going to show you why I do not believe this to be the case.

Coca-Cola Consolidated - A superb business with a superb business model now trading at overvaluation

The fact that Coca-Cola Consolidated is a superb business should be relatively undisputed in the face of its 2-3 year rate of outperformance. It'll probably never be a high-yielder. At 0.2% current yield and above 0.5% for me, the company's yield is negligible. It was never my argument for investing in the company.

Instead, I looked at the company fundamentals relative to the valuation the company was trading at, relative in turn to what could be conservatively expected from the company as an upside.

And here is where we find the "Magic", as I like to call it, when a valuation thesis "really" works.

The indication of a valuation thesis "working" is a company trading in direct opposition to a growing positive financial KPI (EPS), despite there being little to no reason for such a downturn. That was, at the time of investment, the case with COKE.

With a BBB+ credit rating, operations that are over a century old, and distribution rights in 14 states of some of the most well-loved soft drinks (and not only sugary drinks but other things as well), the fundamentals of this company are very hard to argue with. COKE's comp group includes the usual suspects in this industry - meaning Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Coca-Cola (KO), Monster (MNST), and some other bottlers. But I believe that COKE, out of these, was the best company with outperformance potential, and have invested according to this. This is the relative return in those peer groups.

COKE IR (COKE IR)

As such, I would go ahead and characterize COKE as one of my more successful investments since 2022. It's not one that I expected to go up this far, but one that has, in fact, outperformed. The company is also relatively undercovered. By this, I mean that my own "HOLD" piece is the last updated article, and the company lacks SA ratings as well at this time (it has an analyst rating, mine).

The company released earnings today, and those are the ones that I will cover in this piece. However, they will have to be absolutely smashing to make me change my intention for this position in my portfolio.

Because no matter slight further top-line growth, or bottom-line growth, my intention is to actually sell my shares here prior to market close when earnings are set to release. So as I am publishing this piece, I will already have sold my remaining shares in COKE at a price of around $1,140, provided that the share price remains relatively similar at market open.

Looking at 2Q24, which is now as fresh as it can be, we see a net sales increase of 3%. This was within the realm of the 1-4% increase that I expected and does not change my thesis or move in any way. The increases in gross profits and better margins that we see here, with EBIT up to 14.4%, were already priced into a share price of above $1,100 and also do not change the thesis.

There is no doubt in my mind that 2Q24 was a strong quarter for the company, and goes to show that my original thesis for COKE was certainly the right way to go.

I would expect COKE to rise from these results - but I would expect that valuation to go down over time. And that is why I'm glad that I've already moved on here.

Warning signs of impending, eventual downturns in the company's results was an actual 100+ bps decline in standard physical case volume. In fact, on every comparable YoY/QoQ basis, the volume was down, with "still" volumes declining the most (sparkling was flat).

To repeat, this is a great investment at the right price, but I don't see it worth this much (more on that in valuation).

You also have to understand that aside from good results, the share price is currently being cushioned and supported by a very significant stock repurchasing plan, a plan worth $3.1. The most recent set of buybacks here in July bought back shares worth over half a billion dollars. This acts as a bit of a "moat" to new investors because it has the (usual) effect of upping the valuation even further, as we can see here.

That, in my opinion, further muddles the fair value and what we should expect from the share price here.

I actually considered it for some time exiting here, but the results of the buyback/tender and the share price evolution where it moved above $1,100/share was the final "nail in the coffin" for the holding of this investment. It's time to leave here, and it can all be traced to valuation - as can the risks for the company.

Let me show you what I mean.

Coca-Cola Consolidated - The valuation no longer makes sense

COKE's valuation is problematic, to say the least. The company trends towards a 17-19x P/E over time, which I also view as valid given how I have priced COKE in the past.

The market, in my mind, fails to account for two very specific things here. First of all, the company's 2023 results were a bit of a one-off, and the company is expected by most analysts, including me, to actually see a decline in earnings for 2024. Current expectations are for that decline to be significant - upwards of 40% (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link). Even if you use some of the highest multiples where the company is trading at around 22x P/E (which I do not view as valid), the upside to that multiple relative to where earnings are forecasted, results in a decline of at least 10-15% here.

There is also the fact that the company is now trading well above normalized conservative multiples, at 22x, and this is in part due to the massive earning spike we saw last year, where adjusted earnings were up almost 35% for the company.

The simple fact is, I do not view this feat as a repeatable event - and neither do most analysts.

The second thing the market seems to fail to account for is the impact of the stock buybacks, which have been adding further fuel to the overvaluation fire in this company. From a valuation of $800-$950, which I can still "sort of" understand from a valuation perspective, we're now at over $1,140. When you look at the remainder of the market, this is to me a valuation that does not offer any sort of upside, no matter what this company (within what it "can" do) does.

One problem here that I face is that there aren't that many others covering the company. Even FactSet forecasting only has one analyst following and forecasting earnings for this company. But it's important to say as well, that dividends are currently forecasted by FactSet to go down from $5/share, to $1/share, which would further impact this company's appeal.

Between all of these things, I believe there is a relatively clear case here for why I believe there to be an upside in investing in something else here.

Like what, you may ask?

Diageo (DEO) is one of my current choices in this sector.

Here are the risks for the company, summarized.

Risks to an Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated

As you can see, the primary risk for an investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated is the valuation. At today's valuation level, any investment would be implied, by the basis of historical as well as future forecasted returns, to be one of the negative rates. The exception to this would be if you expected to trade the company to trade at something like a 22-25x P/E while declining in earnings, and/or not growing.

In light of what else is available on the market these days, I view any such estimate or expectation as illogical, and missing out on the upside that is available elsewhere. I have mentioned examples where something like the world's largest Spirits and Distillers, with An A-rating, trades below 17x P/E while yielding 3.26% next to a usually normalized valuation of 24x, implying a double-digit upside above 20% per year if and when earnings recover.

Next to the risk profile we see here, I believe COKE to be justifiably a non-starter here in terms of risk, and this dictates my current thesis.

Thesis

COKE is an advantageous soft drink/beverage investment with bottling and manufacturing capacity across 5 attractive US regions. This makes the company a "guaranteed cash cow", at the right valuation and upside with exposures to things like input inflation, CapEx, and risks associated with companies like this - including customer concentration.

The company has a superb track record of delivering value to its shareholders, almost quadrupling KO 20-year returns, and is well managed, even if its dividend leaves something to be desired.

After outperforming in 2022-2024 and a 100%+ ROR since my first article, I am now rotating my shares in this attractive bottler.

At a premium, I now view COKE as a "HOLD" with a 17X P/E long-term target, indicating a PT of $750/share. This PT is unchanged as of my last article a few months back. The main difference here is that this is now a very clear rotation target for me, and the company is, as of July/Early August 2024, a company that I have moved on from.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

COKE no longer has an appealing upside, as I see it - and for that reason, I now say "HOLD".