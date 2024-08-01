Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) designs and licenses world-class energy-efficient microprocessors used in a wide range of electronic devices. It reported fiscal Q1 2025 results that saw its stock drop by around 8% premarket.

Investors weren't satisfied to see its guidance for fiscal 2025 remained unchanged. After all, the game here is one of rapid growth. And if Arm struggles to deliver investors with strong and stable growth, particularly for the back end of fiscal 2025, then many investors are questioning whether it is truly worthwhile paying 60x next year's EPS.

While I remain bullish on Arm, I recognize that this is a high-premium stock and that investors are having to wait around and be patient for Arm to grow into its valuation. Something that investors notoriously abhor.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I said:

I estimate Arm is priced at 69x forward free cash flows. But this is a worst-case scenario and presumes that Arm minimally benefits from strong operating leverage. Perhaps, a more realistic outlook would put this stock priced at 50x forward free cash flows, which appears to be the going price for world-class chip companies, particularly given that Arm is expecting to grow by approximately 25% to 30% CAGR in the coming year.

Author's work on ARM

I fully stand by that statement. Investors are not going to get a world-class, growing chip company in the bargain basement. Consequently, I remain tepidly bullish on this name.

Why Arm Holdings? Why Now?

Arm designs advanced microprocessors, which are essential components in most electronic devices. Their technology is renowned for being power-efficient and high-performing, making it ideal for applications from smartphones and laptops to automotive systems and cloud data centers. Arm licenses its designs to manufacturers who incorporate them into their products, generating revenue both from these licenses and from royalties on the products sold.

Arm's near-term outlook is fair, highlighted by four consecutive quarters of record-breaking results and a 39% increase in year-over-year revenue. The company is seeing demand for its technology across various sectors, particularly in AI, smartphones, and cloud computing. New product launches and strategic partnerships, such as with Google (GOOGL) and AWS (AMZN), further strengthen its market position. Arm expects continued growth in licensing and royalty revenues, driven by the adoption of its v9 architecture and compute subsystems.

And yet, Arm faces some challenges. For example, there is persistent weakness in the IoT and networking equipment markets due to ongoing inventory corrections. Additionally, the broader semiconductor industry is experiencing fluctuations that could impact Arm's revenue streams.

Given this balanced background, let's delve into its financials.

Arm's Revenue Growth Rates Point to 27% CAGR

ARM revenue growth rates

Arm failed to upwards revise its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue growth rates. Consequently, investors that were expecting to be delighted with positive news, were left unimpressed.

As it stands, Arm's revenues for the full year point to 27% y/y revenue growth rates. But what further complicates this setup for investors is that its strongest quarterly growth rates have just been reported together with its fiscal Q1 2025 results.

Hence, as investors look out for the remainder of fiscal 2025 and particularly the back end of fiscal 2025 and early next year, its revenue growth rates will be up against tough comparable growth rates.

In summary, this is a company that may end up growing at 30% CAGR, but it's difficult to make the case that this stock is offered with a compelling risk-reward, particularly given its valuation.

ARM Stock Valuation - 60x Next Year's EPS

If Arm's prospects improve beyond its current expectations, then Arm may end up increasing its full-year fiscal 2025 EPS outlook from $1.65 to approximately $1.85 of non-GAAP EPS.

This would leave Arm priced at 73x this year's EPS. Now, let's make the case that as we look out to fiscal 2026 (starting April 2025), Arm increases its EPS by 20% y/y. This would see Arm's EPS reaching around $2.25 next fiscal year.

Therefore, this leaves Arm priced at approximately 60x next year's EPS. A figure that, while not overly excessive, strikes me as far from attractive, even as we embrace its alluring narrative.

On a positive aspect, Arm holds about 1% of its market cap as cash and nil debt. But is this enough to entice fresh capital into this name?

The way I see it is this, this stock is expensive. And for investors that fully buy into its narrative, that's the going price. Therefore, I'm only tepidly bullish on this name.

The Bottom Line

Paying 60x forward EPS is a high premium for Arm Holdings plc because it sets a demanding bar for the company's future performance.

While the prospects for growth in AI, cloud computing, and smartphones are strong, the valuation leaves no margin of safety, particularly given the challenges in IoT and networking markets.

My tepid bullishness stems from the belief that while Arm has the potential to grow into its valuation, the current price is rich, requiring substantial patience from investors. In a market where high valuations are common, Arm's story is compelling but pricey-after all, it seems investors need to "chip in" a lot of patience to stay in this stock.