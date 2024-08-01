USD/JPY Technical: JPY Strength Halted Right At The 151.70 Support As BoJ Hiked Interest Rate. What's Next For JPY?

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • BoJ hiked its overnight interest rate to 0.25% and announced its "Quantitative Tightening" plan, without much major surprises.
  • USD/JPY sold off but is still hovering above its 151.70 key short-term support.
  • We cannot rule out the possibility of another minor mean reversion rebound in USD/JPY before a bearish impulsive down move sequence unfolds, with next medium-term support supports coming in at 149.50 and 146.20/144.60.

US dollars and Japanese currency background

baona

Originally published on July 31, 2024

Since our last publication, the USD/JPY has shaped the expected mean reversion rebound right above the 151.70 key pivotal support and rallied to hit an intraday high of 155.22 on Tuesday, July 30, just

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.86K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About USD:JPY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USD:JPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXY
--
USD:JPY
--
JPY:USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News