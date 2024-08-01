onurdongel

Summary

Performance for the broader furniture sector compared to La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been somewhat of a tale of 2 cities vibe. On the one hand, things have slowed down considerably for the furniture sector. On the other hand, LZB posted solid fiscal 4Q results. I think this speaks to management's ability to execute on their Century Vision strategy, which they have clearly laid out in prior periods. Despite a challenging economic environment, LZB achieved notable revenue growth and profitability enhancements. LZB still posted relatively strong results considering what is going on in the sector and the US economy overall, and we reiterate our Buy rating based on management's excellent financial and operational execution.

Market and Competitive Analysis

The furniture and home furnishings industry continues to face headwinds from higher interest rates and low housing turnover.

10Y UST Market Yields (FRED)

US Housing Sales Figures (Redfin)

The furniture industry remains highly competitive, with pressures from both traditional brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms. Despite these challenges, LZB has maintained its competitive edge through brand strength, product quality, and customer loyalty. The company's targeted marketing campaigns and new product launches have resonated well with consumers, contributing to its market share growth.

However, macroeconomic factors such as fluctuating raw material costs and potential economic downturns pose risks to consumer spending patterns, which could impact future performance. LZB's management remains vigilant and has strategies in place to navigate these uncertainties.

When I look at LZB's operating performance, there's still much to be loved here. Based on the peers selected by Seeking Alpha, I'm getting middle-of-the-pack gross and EBIT margins at a still very attractive multiple.

LZB Profitability vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

4Q24 Earnings Takeaways

LZB's revenue for the quarter was $554 million, which was up 22% versus pre-pandemic Q4 but down 1% versus the prior year. Despite challenging trends within in-store foot traffic, La-Z-Boy stores are performing well with higher conversions and average ticket sales.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at $0.91 on a diluted GAAP basis, significantly higher than my estimate of $0.54. In particular, top-line growth came in higher due to a relatively strong Memorial Day weekend, as noted in LZB's fiscal 4Q24 earnings call:

"Yeah, speaking first to Memorial Day and sort of how our May started, we commented as you said, in the prepared remarks about a solid start. I think as we've been in the call this morning, the government's number came out on the industry for May, and they are pretty negative numbers. And I would say, I can say with comfort that we are continuing to outperform the market, so very pleased with that. I think the consumer overall is still bumpy, and we're seeing behaviors like the holidays tend to be stronger and the periods in between tend to be a little bit weaker. So, we remain cautious, keeping our eyes on what we can control in this space, but broadly, we feel good about our ability to continue to outperform, and that's reflected in our guidance put out for Q1." - Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy CEO

I don't disagree with the comments above, and it's very evident once you look at what's going on in the sector overall in terms of company-reported sales and credit card spend data. Realizing this, I'm still a supporter of management's strategy and actions, including its Century Vision strategy to position the company for further growth as it approaches its centennial year.

Advance Retail Sales - Home Furnishings and Furniture (FRED)

Bank of America Credit Card Spending Data (Bank of America)

4Q24 LZB Actuals vs. Author Ests (Author)

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, LZB continued to expand its distribution network and enhance its supply chain capabilities. The company successfully opened five new retail locations, bringing its total to 155 stores nationwide. These new stores are strategically located to tap into growing markets and are expected to contribute positively to future revenues.

La-Z-Boy also made significant progress in its digital transformation journey. The launch of a new online platform has improved customer engagement and sales conversion rates. This digital initiative is part of a broader strategy to blend traditional sales channels with e-commerce, enhancing overall customer experience and operational flexibility.

Management is playing a patient game by continuing to execute its Century Vision strategy despite the recent downturn in top-line growth. What I like about the comments made during the earnings call is that management remains committed to this strategy and acknowledges that top-line revenue growth or stability isn't within their control, but what they can control is this strategy which should increase franchise value and benefit once more favorable conditions manifest themselves.

LZB's Century Vision (LZB)

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

LZB's management team is committed to sustaining growth through strategic investments in innovation and global market expansion. The company plans to increase its investment in research and development, aiming to introduce new product lines that cater to evolving consumer preferences. I know I have mentioned Century Vision multiple times in this writing, but its importance cannot be underestimated as it addresses LZB's consumer demographic and growth trajectory, all while centralizing and streamlining the brand centrally by purchasing independent stores.

Conclusion: Reiterate Buy Rating

LZB's performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects a solid trajectory toward sustainable growth and profitability. The company's strategic initiatives are yielding tangible results, as evidenced by increased revenue, improved profitability, and successful market penetration. While challenges remain due to the competitive landscape and economic uncertainties, LZB is well-positioned to navigate these complexities with its strong brand, diversified product range, and robust operational strategies. Investors should be encouraged by the company's direction and potential for continued success in the upcoming quarters. Given all of the above and the fact not much has changed quarter over quarter, we are still favoring buying shares of this wonderful company.