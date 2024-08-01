Luis Alvarez

Introduction

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:TSX:GIB.A:CA) is an IT consulting company with worldwide operations, employing close to 100,000 consultants globally. With global operations across various sectors including banking, communications, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, retail, and transportation, CGI is a well-diversified IT company that’s demonstrated a track record of profitable and steady growth. The company has annual revenues of over $14 billion a year with over 5,500 clients globally.

Since I last reviewed the company and initiated a hold rating, CGI's shares are flat, while the rest of the market has gone on to return 12.3% over this time period. With Q3'24 results announced on July 31, I'll provide an update to the investment thesis and provide my outlook on the company and some thoughts on CGI's valuation.

CGI Q3 2024 Results

When looking at CGI’s latest Q3’24 results, the company reported revenue of $3.67 million, below consensus of $3.69 billion. On adjusted EPS, the company’s earnings per share clocked in at $1.91, right in line with consensus. On a margin, adjusted EBIT margin of 16.4% was in line with consensus and adjusted EBIT of $603 million was also in line with consensus of $604 million (source: Bloomberg).

On bookings, contract signings of $4.3 billion resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.17x in the quarter, driven by U.S. federal and Western and Southern Europe, while Scandinavia, Central Europe, and Canada lagged. About 65% of the bookings are managed IT and business process services and the remaining 35% is consulting services and systems integration. Finally, CGI’s backlog ended the quarter at $27.56 billion, or 1.9x annual revenue.

My takeaway from the quarterly results was that CGI’s demand environment appears roughly unchanged, with 0.2% year-over-year constant currency revenue growth in the quarter and management noting some green shoots amid a difficult demand environment. In my view, I think CGI remains a well-managed, defensive name, and we should expect strong managed services bookings to translate into revenue over time.

With results, CGI announced that it will be instituting a small ($0.15/share) quarterly dividend as an additional mechanism to return capital to shareholders, starting in Q1’25. Assuming this paid out quarterly, this will represent about a 0.4% yield on the shares at current prices.

While most investors (particularly those that are more income-oriented) would look at this as a positive, I, personally, didn’t like this news. In my view, given all the talk around M&A in the past, it may be that CGI can’t find sufficient opportunities to deploy capital. With $2.0 billion in FY’24 free cash flow, the dividend represents only a 5% payout ratio and 0.4% yield, but it should widen the investor base. So while it’s small, investors should watch for any changes to the company’s ‘build-and-buy strategy’. CGI earmarked $499 million on share buybacks in Q3’24, so cash return to shareholders is increasing, instead of being deployed.

Regarding the demand environment, just like last quarter, CGI has seen strength in managed services and IP being offset by more cautionary spending on SI&C work as well as overall slower decision-making and slower new project start-ups. A strong book-to-bill (1.12x TTM) tilted heavily towards managed services (1.18x) versus SI&C (1.04x) again this quarter. Government bookings (1.64x) were a source of strength in the quarter, driven by RFP wins and some bridge contracts related to the U.S. election. From my perspective, this is great to see, as a high book to bill ratio is often a leading indicator for future revenue growth going forward.

On the earnings call, management noted that it is starting to see some underlying signs of stability in the macro-environment, which should start to drive improved discretionary IT spending. While managed services backlog has been converting to revenue, to date, it has been offset by weakness in SI&C.

In terms of the outlook, IP remains a pocket of strength, with IP revenue up 5.2% Y/Y in constant currency and representing 23% of revenues in the quarter, up 120 bps Y/Y. AI continues to generate interest among CGI’s client base, with the number of AI-related engagements up 20% sequentially, although AI-related bookings were flattish sequentially as clients remain in the early stages of exploring AI technologies.

On M&A, while the company’s didn’t announce any big acquisitions in Q3’24, it did announce two tuck-ins post quarter end, Aeyon and Celero. The two acquisitions add 875 professionals and add Canadian credit union (Celero) and U.S. national security (Aeyon) customers. Management also noted that Aeyon brings complementary U.S. government wide contract vehicles that could benefit CGI’s existing business. In my view, these acquisitions are great to see, as I previously noted in my previous note that M&A in 2023 hadn’t even been 10% the size of those done in 2022. So with M&A picking up incrementally in 2024, I believe this is a positive indication and should help drive top line growth.

Looking at the balance sheet, CGI's long-term debt and lease liabilities stood at $3.05 billion at quarter end, down $0.72 billion from the same quarter last year. Net debt also improved, coming in at 1.85 billion. This represented a 17.2% net debt to capitalization ratio, down 450 bps from last year. With a more flexible balance sheet, I think CGI is in a better position to pursue opportunistic M&A for tuck-in acquisitions.

Risks

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, I've already discussed the issue with dividends, but perhaps the most topical one today is on the risk of AI disrupting CGI's business. While this is certainly a potential risk, based on the results out of this quarter and the discussions CGI is having with its clients, I don't see a particularly large risk for the company. Why? Because CGI is a consulting company at its core, helping its customers solve complex business problems, my view is that as more companies chose to use AI as a tool in their business processes, CGI should be a major beneficiary.

As a global consulting company, CGI is subject to global macroeconomic uncertainty. However, since more than two thirds of revenues come from government, relationships tend to be very strong and CGI doesn't operate in high-risk regions of the world. Therefore, given the predictable dynamic of CGI's recession-resilient revenues, I think the company could hold up quite well during a downturn in the economy.

Lastly, it's worth mentioning that the company's founders own over half (55%) of the company (source: S&P Capital IQ). Typically, this could be seen as a negative when management act in their own interest at the expense of minority shareholders, however CGI has generally been an exceptional value creator over time with a fantastic track record. As such, I don't view this to be a material risk when looking at CGI as a potential investment.

Valuation and Wrap Up

The last time I reviewed CGI, my big sticking point was on valuation. Based on the 16 sell side analysts who cover CGI's stock, there are 11 'buy' ratings, 3 'hold' ratings, and 2 'sell' ratings. When looking at their target prices, the average price target is $157.14, with a high target of $175.00, and a low target of 127.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 0.2% downside, so shares are at best fully valued here.

Using CGI's forward P/E multiple to value the company, CGI currently trades at 17x next year's earnings versus the global IT Services peer group at 22x and bellwether Accenture (ACN) at 25x (source: S&P Capital IQ). However, when using the forward EV/EBITDA multiples, CGI looks more expensive, at a 1-turn premium to the peer group (11x EV/EBITDA). This, coupled with the fact that shares trade at a premium to their historical ten-year average multiple, indicates to me that CGI's stock is likely expensive at the current price.

Altogether, Q3 reaffirmed to me the strength of CGI's business model and highlighted the resiliency of the business across different markets. The outlook for IT spending looks to be trending up again, and the balance sheet looks to be in a good position with respect to both leverage and liquidity. This flexibility should allow CGI to continue its small tuck-in acquisitions, expanding its geographic reach and total consultants, but it also readies the company up if they want to do a much larger deal, like previous ones done in the past. However, for me, for a company that's unlikely to grow its EPS more than 5% over the long run, I think paying 17x earnings is more than fair and shares are appropriately priced. So while I consider CGI to be a best in breed IT consulting company, I'll be sitting on the sidelines waiting for a better entry. Closer to the $135-$140 level, at the historical ten-year average multiple, I might be interested in revisiting and initiating a position, but in the meantime, I rate CGI as a 'hold'.