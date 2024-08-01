CGI: A New 0.4% Dividend Isn't Enough To Get Me On The Bandwagon

Summary

  • CGI Inc is a well-diversified IT consulting company with annual revenues of over $10 billion and over 5,500 clients globally.
  • Q3 2024 results showed revenue slightly below consensus, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.17x and a backlog of $27.56 billion.
  • The company also announced a new $0.15 quarterly dividend, which represents a yield of 0.4%.
  • I view this as a negative as it highlights that cash returns to shareholders are increasing, rather than being spent to grow the business (either organically or through M&A).
  • Despite positive signs of stability in the macro-environment, I view CGI's stock as fully valued at current prices, hence the 'hold' rating.

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:TSX:GIB.A:CA) is an IT consulting company with worldwide operations, employing close to 100,000 consultants globally. With global operations across various

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

