Derick Hudson

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) pushed up all-time high share prices by double-digits as the company has continued to report strong results in its core business. The company is pushing a market capitalization of more than $1.3 trillion, making it one of the largest companies in the world. As we'll see throughout this article, despite continue performance, the company is making some of the same mistakes, which will hurt future shareholder returns.

Meta Revenue

The company has managed to have strong top-line revenue growth, as ad-prices have remained strong.

Meta Investor Presentation

The company saw high single-digit revenue growth in every segment of the market QoQ. YoY the company's revenue performance is outstanding as the company has seen strength in every market that it operates in. One of the strongest markets for the company has been Europe, a market that's traditionally much weaker.

YoY the company's ad impressions increased by 10% which is one of the weakest quarters for the company in a while. However, the company's average price per ad has improved respectively, up 10% YoY. That is the company's strongest quarter in a while. The question becomes if the company's ad impressive growth is a sign of a new trend where growth is weaker.

Meta Segment Performance

From a segment perspective, the company's advertising business continues to do well.

Meta Investor Presentation

The company's other segment remains weak, including other businesses, and generating barely more than $1 billion in revenue annually. It makes up ~1% of the company's annualized revenue. The company's Reality Labs Revenue also makes up barely 1% of the company's revenue and despite having several exciting businesses like Quest, there's been virtually no growth.

The company's operating income remains strong at more than $19 billion annually. However, the company's Reality Labs Operating (Loss) continues to show how much money the company is spending that is on a business that's not growing. The company is losing almost $18 billion annually on this business, as its operating margin has dropped back below 40%.

That segment performance shows how the company's long-term operating income is hurt by Reality Labs. Prior triggers for the company's poor shareholder returns were high Reality Labs losses combined with weakness in its operating income business, which pushed its operating income down quickly.

Meta Expenses

The company's expenses remain high as the company remains committed to Reality Labs and overall business.

Meta Investor Presentation

However, it's worth noting here that the company's headcount has remained roughly flat as the company has avoided dramatically overinvesting for a second time. The company has managed to keep R&D cost of revenue and marketing and sales expenses all roughly flat. However, the company has increased G&A expenses.

We'd like to see, especially with growing revenue, the company showing the ability to keep its expenses flat or even declining, indicating that they're more fixed than variable. Again, for expenses, the company needs to avoid making the same set of mistakes again.

Meta User Growth

For a company that has more than 40% of the world's population as its users, the company has managed to continue growing.

Meta Investor Presentation

The company managed to add 30 million new users QoQ and annually the company has managed to add 200 million users. There is some concern here that the pace of user growth for the company has slowed down, which could be the trigger for the company's revenue and profit growth rate slowing down.

That could hurt the company's ability to continue driving long run shareholder returns.

Meta Shareholder Returns

The company's ability to drive shareholder returns depends on its FCF at the end of the day.

Meta Investor Presentation

The company announced a $50 billion share buyback along with a $0.5 quarterly dividend. That's an incredibly weak dividend (0.4% annualized) although it costs ~$5 billion, so it is using 10% of the company's FCF. The company's $50 billion share buyback is roughly 4% of its outstanding shares and uses more than a year of FCF.

The company has continued to invest heavily in its business, with capital investments more than $30 billion annualized. At the end of the day, though, the company has the same risk where if its operating income declines, high Reality Lab expenditures and capital expenditures will hurt its ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.

The company's current share price is only justified if FCF continues to grow in the upcoming years.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is strength in the company's core business. The company trades at a relatively modest P/E of ~29, and it's continuing to grow FCF and profits. Delaying Reality Labs can also provide a strong boost to profits. This set of factors can make the company's share price continue to grow.

Conclusion

Meta might have had strong quarterly earnings. However, the company also set record high Reality Labs losses. The company's Reality Labs losses are almost $18 billion annualized, and despite spending billions per year, the business has seen virtually no revenue growth over the last several years. The company's Reality businesses has created no new noteworthy products.

Unfortunately, it seems to be an industry problem. Even Apple's Vision Pro goggles continues to have incredibly weak sales by most estimations. The company's continued investments here mean a downturn in its core business could also hurt its FCF substantially again. Given that the company's share price is priced off growing FCF, this could make it hard for the company to drive future shareholder returns.