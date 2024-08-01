thitivong

Summary

Following my coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in Oct’23, which I recommended a sell rating as the business was facing a tough macro backdrop, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. In just 6 months after my last post, the stock price fell to as low as $65 (near my share price target of ~$63). Fast forward to today, and while there are positive aspects of the business that are very encouraging (strong execution of internal initiatives to drive up profitability), the uncertain macro situation is preventing me from turning bullish. Hence, I revise my rating from sell to hold.

Investment thesis

On 31-07-2024, CHRW released its 2Q24 earnings, which beat consensus profit expectations but missed topline estimates. Net revenue was $687 million, vs consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. That said, this still represents 1.4% y/y growth, a positive uptick from the 4.3% decline in 1Q24. By segment, North American Surface Transportation [NAST] fell 2.9% to $2.989 billion, Global Forwarding grew by 11.1%, and Sourcing grew by 1.7%. Profit performance was a strong highlight, as gross margin saw 15.3% vs. consensus of 14.9%; EBITDA saw 4.9% vs. consensus of ~4%; and adj net margin saw 3.1% vs. consensus of 2.52%. As a result, despite the softer revenue performance, adj. EPS beat by a big margin at $1.15 vs. $0.959 (~20% beat).

The positive development that pushed me to upgrade my rating is management’s strong execution in its turnaround strategy, where it focuses on improving operational efficiency (streamline processes), leveraging more digital solutions (i.e., digital brokerage tools), and focusing on higher margin contracts. The strong NAST segment results really tell it all, as segment EBIT margin expanded by ~400bps y/y to 33.6% (reference: 1Q24 EBIT margin was 28.7%), and this is despite truckload pricing down by 2%. While it is true that the sequential improvement was partially driven by easy comps, 1Q24 was impacted by the bad weather, which drove up spot rates and pressured margins. That said, credit should still be given as the cost structure is leaner today, wherein average headcount for the segment is down by ~13%, but volume still grew by 150 bps, which is a strong outperformance on a volume basis relative to peers (JBHT Integrated Capacity Solutions segment volume fell by ~25% and LSTR Truck segment volume fell by ~9%). Just based on this trend and performance, I see potential for further margin improvements (management also noted they are progressing well ahead of target in terms of productivity improvements). 2Q24 monthly profitability trends also look very positive, where adj. gross profit [AGP] per business day improved throughout 2Q24 from down 5% in April to 1% growth in May, followed by 15% growth in June.

However, what is keeping me on the sidelines is that these margin gains could be well offset by increasing spot rates, thereby pressuring contracted prices. Do not forget that there are a lot of contracts signed last year that were at a premium to spot rates, and that could turn into a massive margin headwind for CHRW if spot rates surge in the near term, forcing contracts to be re-negotiated at a lower premium. Recent data is already showing that the spot rate is surging, and as such, I am not too sure if CHRW’s internal initiatives are sufficient to offset this headwind.

In addition, the situation in the Red Sea seems to be getting worse, and with the Middle East potentially going into a full-blown conflict, the outlook for global sea routes is not positive at all, and this heavily impacts CHRW’s Global Forwarding segment’s. While in the very near term this may help drive high volume (underlying customers pull forward demand to lock in price) and AGP per shipment because of the surge in pricing, my worry is that the surge in price will cause overall industry volume to decline, and this will ultimately cause CHRW to see lower volume.

Valuation

As you can see from my discussion above, the negative aspects are mainly driven by macro factors that are outside of management’s ability to control. I give credit for their strong execution in NAST (something that they can control), but the current macro situation is simply too uncertain for me to forecast what is going to happen in the next few quarters.

On top of that, CHRW's current forward PE is not trading at a level that provides a strong margin of safety either. The company is now trading at ~22x forward earnings, which is the higher end of where the stock has typically traded over the past 10 years. This indicates that the marketing is pricing in a fair bit of earnings growth, which I believe is at risk given the potential margin compression from surging truckload spot rates and the overall volume decline in the global forwarding segment. I should further note that consensus has had a pretty poor track record in estimating CHRW EPS performance (overestimating in 6 out of the past 8 quarters), and the last time CHRW missed estimates in 4Q23, the stock took a huge dive (fell by ~13% post earnings).

Putting everything together, my view is that CHRW has certainly executed well on its own initiatives, but the macro situation is too uncertain now. Until there is evidence that the macro backdrop is getting better, I am opting for a hold (neutral) rating.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for CHRW is a neutral rating. I give credit that management has executed well in operational improvements, which can be seen in the NAST segment improving profitability, lower cost structure, and relative volume performance. However, the current macroeconomic environment (rising spot rates and geopolitical uncertainties), could create significant headwinds for the business, and I am not very confident in how things will play out in the near-term.