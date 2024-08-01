JHVEPhoto

Fortinet: Navigating Risks And Opportunities From CrowdStrike's Debacle

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) investors are likely wading into its upcoming earnings release, assessing the fallout and potential opportunities from the recent global IT outage. CrowdStrike's (CRWD) debacle in July 2024 likely underscored the "danger" of taking vendor consolidation too far. CrowdStrike's failure in its testing suggests the need for cybersecurity companies to remain vigilant over the potentially significant operational impact on its customers. In addition, Delta Air Lines' (DAL) decision to seek compensation for damages (estimated to be about $500M) due to CrowdStrike's mistake could hamper investor sentiments in the industry.

While Fortinet isn't directly affected by the mishap, investor confidence in the leading cybersecurity stocks has likely been impacted. Fortinet CTO for SOAR Business Abhishek Narula highlighted, "This can happen with any vendor (by the way)." As a result, it raised the urgency for the industry to help recover confidence in its quality assurance and testing processes. In addition, I also assess that the CrowdStrike debacle could open more opportunities for pure-play cybersecurity leaders.

FTNT Vs. Peers total return % (since July 19) (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, the market has battered CRWD hard since the outage. However, most of its leading peers have not been affected markedly. The stock of EDR specialist SentinelOne (S) and Check Point (CHKP) bucked the declining trend, underscoring the bifurcation over the past two weeks. CHKP stock also surged to a new high this week, likely attributed to Check Point's robust Q2 earnings performance. Therefore, I assess that the market hasn't given up on the cybersecurity leaders, emphasizing the need for robust execution.

Fortinet's Billings Guidance Must Show Improvement

Fortinet total billings (TTM) (FinChat)

Consequently, Fortinet's Q2 earnings release on August 6 will likely be scrutinized for clues for a second-half recovery. As seen above, its total billings on a trailing twelve-month basis fell to $6.31B in Q1. It was mainly attributed to FTNT's 6% YoY decline in quarterly billings, as Fortinet faced tougher comps.

Management updated in a June conference that the company has experienced an improvement over the past two quarters. As a result, FTNT believes it has "very good visibility" into the inventory digestion. Therefore, I expect management to provide clearer visibility for its billings outlook in its upcoming Q2 scorecard, potentially bolstering market sentiments.

Fortinet's Unified SASE Promotes Vendor Consolidation

FTNT's single operating system (Fortinet filings)

Fortinet's bullish proposition is built on the combined moat and strength of its Unified SASE approach. Predicated on using a single operating system (FortiOS), Fortinet leverages the platform to deliver its core networking and SASE growth opportunities.

I believe the company's streamlined approach offers advantages as it pushes for vendor consolidation across the on-prem and cloud space. Compared to cloud-native/only vendors, Fortinet can bundle its SASE products with a more diverse range of networking solutions.

Based on the SASE pipeline reported in Q1 (up 45% YoY), Fortinet's vendor consolidation go-to-market strategy seems to be working well. Customers are reportedly looking to adjust their IT budget to reallocate to Generative AI spending. Consequently, it should improve the impetus for vendor consolidation to optimize costs.

FTNT Estimates: Potential H2 Growth Inflection

Fortinet estimates (TIKR)

With that in mind, it should lend credibility to a potential second-half growth inflection in Fortinet's revenue and adjusted operating profit growth. As a result, we can expect a more robust performance through 2025, as the company moves past tougher comps.

Wall Street's estimates on FTNT are still generally favorable, although some caution is anticipated. While the Fed has signaled possible interest rate cuts from September, nothing is guaranteed yet.

Even if the FOMC indicates a decisive cut, the cadence of the reduction through 2025 remains uncertain. Therefore, the macro headwinds that impacted Fortinet's billings growth could still hamper a more constructive recovery, potentially hurting a more aggressive valuation re-rating.

In addition, since Fortinet depends mostly on secure networking to drive total billings growth, the fallout from CrowdStrike might not lead to immediate gains. Companies with a strong EDR focus like SentinelOne or others with a stronger cloud security platform could benefit.

Therefore, it's heartening to know that Fortinet's recent acquisition of Lacework could bolster its "AI-powered cloud-native application protection platform." However, integration risks with FTNT's Unified SASE approach could intensify near-term execution risks. Therefore, I expect management to provide more clarity in its upcoming guidance to help assure investors.

Is FTNT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FTNT Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

FTNT's relatively tepid "C+" growth grade has likely impacted its buying sentiments ("D+" momentum grade). Therefore, I assess investors are likely assessing the visibility of a potential second-half growth inflection, before considering adding more aggressively to FTNT.

Despite that, FTNT's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 2.4 is markedly below its 5Y average of 2.9. Therefore, unless management presents a much worse-than-anticipated outlook, the stock's consolidation above the $55 zone seems increasingly robust.

I assess the market's pessimism into the company's Q2 earnings release should also help mitigate potential disappointment, as investors scrutinize the risks and opportunities from CrowdStrike's recent fallout.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!