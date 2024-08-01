Moat Index Holds Contrarian Edge In Today's Market

cemagraphics

By Brandon Rakszawski

Amid the recent mega cap tech sell-off, which helps underscore the distortion in the US equity market, the Morningstar Moat Index’s contrarian position may give it a strategic edge.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) and its underlying index, the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index, have established a contrarian US equity posture, thanks to Morningstar’s equity research methodology. The Index’s focus on attractive valuations has guided it toward a slight value bias and its equal-weight methodology has pushed it away from mega cap companies. This has been a headwind due to the narrow mega cap growth leadership in 2024, but may prove beneficial considering current market dynamics.

Shift Away from Mega Cap Growth as S&P 500 Index Doubles Down (12/2022 – 6/2024)

Source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

The relationship between large cap growth and value stocks has stretched to levels last seen in March of 2000, the height of the dot-com bubble.

Growth-to-Value Ratio Reaches Dot-Com Bubble Levels (1/1990 – 7/2024)

Source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. Chart represents the ratio of the Russell 1000 Growth Index vs. Russell 1000 Value Index.

Market breadth is also at extremely low levels, meaning that there is very narrow leadership in recent periods. This is evidenced by the rolling one-year excess returns of the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Index relative to the market capitalization-weighted headline benchmark. Market breadth, as measured by this relative performance, has historically widened out rapidly following these extreme levels, which may suggest a good set up for the equal-weighted Moat Index.

Market Breadth at Low Levels (1/1990 – 6/2024)

Source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

