Auto Dealer Stocks Hit The Accelerator In July

It's been nine months since I last covered Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG). The story didn't change much for most of that period. The company continues to show nice revenue growth, hitting a quarterly record in 2Q 2024. This has not been translating to the bottom line, however, as margins have been returning to normal since hitting unsustainably high levels during the immediate post-pandemic period in 2022. Recall that during that time, demand was high thanks to government stimulus programs, but supply was constrained by shortages of chips and other parts and labor.

Despite the earnings headwind, Penske maintained its status as the best dividend performer in the industry, continuing their unusual practice of raising the dividend each quarter. The latest dividend announced of $1.07 per share is 35% above the $0.79 declared in 4Q 2023.

For 8 of the last 9 months, the stock went nowhere, justifying the Hold rating in my last article. Since July 5, however, PAG skyrocketed around 24%, touching all-time intraday highs following the earnings call.

Even with this recent performance, the stock is still one of the lower performing among its peers since my last article.

PAG also remains one of the highest valued stocks in the group on a P/E basis. Most of its competitors also enjoyed multiple expansions over the last nine months, but especially in July.

As I have stated in an earlier article, Penske deserves this premium because of its greater diversification and excellent capital management. However, the prospect of falling interest rates can often help lower quality companies more than high quality ones. Penske still benefits from rate cuts but has also been busy making moves to grow and maintain its diversified businesses as I will discuss below.

M&A Binge

Penske has done more on the acquisition front in the first half of 2024 than in any full year of the prior 5.

Penske Automotive Group

The company spent $442 million in 1H 2024 on businesses that will contribute about $2 billion per year in added sales (around 6-7% of the company total). The company continued to expand its commercial truck dealership business, acquiring a dealer based in Minnesota and Wisconsin. This type of deal has been common for Penske in the last few years, but the company also made some new moves. Penske also acquired Porsche and Ducati dealerships in Australia. The company had previously been limited to sales of commercial vehicles, engines, and power systems in that region. Penske also added 16 high-end dealerships in the UK. In the US, Penske bought a Ford/Chrysler dealership on the island of Nantucket as well as Bill Brown Ford, the largest Ford dealer in the US in Penske's back yard of Michigan. The Ford dealerships may seem a little off-brand for Penske, which focuses mainly on premium and luxury brands. However, both dealerships were family owned and available at a good price. Additionally, Bill Brown Ford has a large commercial truck business, which fits in well with Penske's model.

Finally, Penske made moves to correct a rare error in its M&A strategy. The company is getting rid of the CarShop used car superstore brand in the UK. It sold a few of the locations and rebranded the others as Sytner Select. Sytner is a group of high-end new car dealers in the UK owned by Penske. Extending the brand to the used car business is good marketing to take advantage of a well-respected brand. It also strengthens the flow of trade-ins and off-lease vehicles from the new car business as supply for the used car stores.

Interest Rate Tailwind Coming

Penske will benefit in several ways from declining interest rates. First, Penske is a big user of floor plan debt to finance its inventories. As inventory levels have been normalizing over the past year, floor plan debt has grown along with them. On top of that, rising interest rates translate to higher floor plan interest expense, even as other interest expenses have come down. This has reduced Penske's interest coverage (operating income / interest expense) to 5.1 times in 2Q 2024 from 6.9 times last year.

This level of debt is not concerning, but it will still be helpful for Penske's bottom line once interest rates and floor plan interest expense begin falling.

Second, Finance and Insurance revenue has been a drag on overall results. Higher interest rates often encourage the buyers of Penske's premium and luxury brands to pay cash or look for cheaper financing away from the dealership. Lower rates will encourage more customers to use dealer financing.

Finally, higher interest rates discourage leasing. With Penske's high-end brands holding their value, customers can lease a new car for a year and trade it for a new model with low out-of-pocket costs when rates are low. When rates are high, the total cost of the lease is impacted more by the interest component.

The only issue with lower interest rates is that it helps competitors with higher debt more than it helps Penske. PAG is one of the best among its peers in debt/equity and debt/total capital. Please note that the Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison tool includes floor plan debt in these calculations, while Penske excludes it when reporting its leverage ratio in its earnings materials.

Capital Management

As we see on the chart above, Penske spent $441 million on acquisitions in the first half of 2024, but strongly dialed back its share buybacks to $76 million. The company also spent $123 million on dividends in $202 million on capex, for a total $842 million use of cash in the first half. Penske's cash position is little changed in 1H, but they added $137 million in long term debt. Penske also added $369 million of floor plan debt in the first half, but this was less than the inventory growth of $502 million.

In the second half of the year, I expect Penske to spend about $146 million on dividends and another $200 million on capex. M&A will probably slow down after the busy first half. Given first half results, I expect Penske to have the free cash flow to support capex and dividends in the second half. Penske Transportation Solutions (the truck leasing JV accounted for as an equity method investment) also showed improvement in 2Q results, and Roger Penske noted on the earnings call that they were previously considering a $500 million debt offering for PTS but now do not believe it will be needed.

Conclusion

Penske Automotive stock was stagnant for 8 of the last 9 months, but had a strong 24% return in July. The company has been more active than the stock, engaging in acquisitions and dialing down share buybacks. These deals increase Penske's diversification, expanding into auto sales in Australia and Ford dealerships in the US, among others. Penske also made moves to improve its used car business in the UK, rebranding CarShop stores.

These moves add $2 billion to Penske's annual sales and were accomplished with little added debt. Penske remains a leader among its peers on balance sheet quality despite its use of floor plan debt and best-in-class growing dividend. Lower interest rates will help Penske going forward, but they could help Penske's peers even more. Penske Automotive Group remains an excellent company to own for the long term, but the interest rate tailwind behind its lower quality peers makes PAG stock a Hold.