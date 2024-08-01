Powell Is Threading The Needle, And The Market Loves It

Flashpop/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We didn’t learn a lot more than we already knew after yesterday’s Fed meeting or Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference that followed. That was good news. As I surmised, Powell did not acknowledge that a rate cut next month was a foregone conclusion, but he did say that one could come “as soon as” September, which is what the market is expecting. He has consistently held his cards close to his chest, and yesterday was no different. Furthermore, as expected, the committee adjusted its official statement by noting that the Fed is now “attentive to the risks to both sides of the dual mandate.” In other words, we know the labor market is weakening, and we are preparing to start lower short-term rates to address it.

Finviz

The major market averages were soaring well before the release of the Fed’s statement and Chairman Powell’s press conference. They inched higher as Powell spoke because he did not push back on any of the market’s expectations. To the contrary, he indicated that if the economy were to weaken more rapidly than Fed officials expect, there was plenty of room to ease monetary policy more aggressively. Still, he said the decision about what to do in September will be conditioned on the incoming data we receive over the next six weeks.

Bloomberg

There was a considerable rebound in the largest technology stocks yesterday, led by AI-related chip names, which drove the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) higher by nearly 3%. These are the same stocks that instigated the market pullback over the past three weeks. The rebound looks more like an oversold bounce to me than a return to leadership. I don’t think it is a reversal in the rotation that began after we had the better-than-expected Consumer Price Index report for June. Note that even with the recovery, seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are still outperforming the technology sector over the past week.

Finviz

In my view, this rotation is confirmation that the market sees Chairman Powell threading the needle with just the right combination of growth to sustain the expansion along with softness to bring the rate of inflation down to target. In other words, a soft landing it at hand. The probability that we will have a rate cut of 25 basis points at each of the final three Fed meetings this year, which has been my base case, has increased from 18% one month ago to 63% today.

CME

There are two important economic reports between now and the September meeting. On Friday, we need to see a jobs number for July that does not raise concerns about the sustainability of the expansion. I think a number north of 100,000 will fit the bill with a steady unemployment rate and another down tick in wage growth. The second report will be the inflation data we receive that needs to continue, reinforcing the disinflationary trend. Provided both fall in line, I see no reason why the Fed won’t follow market expectations for monetary policy. That should further the rotation from the technology sector to other more interest-rate and economically sensitive sectors of the market, including small caps, and improve market breadth.