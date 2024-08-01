Andrii Yalanskyi

July Fed Policy Statement & Powell Press Conference

The Fed concluded their fifth FOMC meeting of the year on July 31st.

The official Policy Statement contained two Policy Decisions:

The Fed will maintain the Fed Funds Rate at the target range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The Fed will continue reducing holdings of its Treasury Securities and MBS, as previously announced.

The Fed has maintained this target range of Fed Funds since July 2023 and has not made any adjustments for eight consecutive meetings, or one full year.

In addition, the Fed has been reducing their balance sheet through security runoffs since the Quantitative Tightening Program was announced in May 2022, or for twenty-six consecutive months.

The seeming consistency of the Fed's policy is obscured by the obsessive focus of market participants on when the Fed will change policy.

Talk of "a Fed Pivot" first appeared in August 2022, a mere five months after the Fed began tightening with their first rate hike in March 2022. Despite Fed Chair Powell's steady interest rate mantra of "higher for longer," investors haven't believed him and have been searching for the timing of when rates will be cut.

At each press conference following an FOMC meeting, financial reporters pepper Chair Powell with leading questions trying to glean more from him than he reveals in his Opening Statement, and he swats away the questions with balanced, non-committal answers.

Powell frequently says, "we're data-dependent," "we look at the totality of the data," "we have to balance the risk of cutting too soon versus the risk of waiting too long," "we need to have more confidence in the data."

Such was the case with the July Press conference. Nineteen reporters asked questions and all but one were focused on when the Fed will cut rates. Most of their attention was on the September FOMC Meeting. The takeaway from the meeting is that Powell hinted at a September cut. This expectation is revealed in the CME FedWatch - CME Group Monitor, showing an 87% chance of a 25 basis point cut in September.

Of course, such takeaways have been wrong in the past.

Going back to the December 2023 presser, Chair Powell hinted that rate cuts were coming, as the Summary of Economic Projections suggested three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024. The market quickly interpreted that to mean there would be six rate cuts in 2024. How did that turn out?

Looking At The Bigger Picture

The compulsive attention to what the Fed will do is tied to investor expectations that a Fed rate cut will be good for the market. Following the July Fed Press Conference, the S&P 500 jumped 86 points, or by 1.58%.

Conversely, rate hikes are supposed to be bad for the market. But are these expectations accurate?

Looking at the performance of the S&P 500 since the Fed began tightening is quite revealing. Following the March 2022 rate hike, the S&P 500 stood at 4,358. When the Fed was done tightening, in July 2023, the S&P 500 was at 4,567. After 525 basis points in rate hikes, the S&P 500 had climbed 209 points, or 4.8%.

FRED

Since the Fed last tightened until the July FOMC meeting, under the "higher for longer" period of Fed restriction, the S&P 500 jumped another 955 points to 5,522, a 20.9% gain.

Cumulatively, since the Fed first tightened, the S&P 500 is up 26.7%!

Clearly, the old theory that higher rates are bad for the market is not working.

In a study conducted by Fisher Investments, they demonstrate that higher rates don't necessarily negatively impact stocks.

Fisher Investments

Conclusion

Chair Powell has been right to focus on the data. The economic fundamentals are what have driven the market. The obsession with when will the Fed make their next move is not seeing the forest through the trees.