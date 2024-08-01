Adam Gault

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is a silver mining company that we have traded several times in the past. In our last two pieces covering First Majestic we first recommended a tactical short for double-digit returns. Then, back in the fall, we moved to neutral on the stock, as we saw subpar performance given a higher metal price situation.

Here we are more than halfway into calendar 2024, and we have strong metal prices. However, shares of the stock are about where they were in the fall of last year despite higher prices, as production issues and costs continue to weigh. The company just reported earnings and in this column we check back in on the company.

Q2 production

We did see a sequential increase in production from Q1, which was a positive. First Majestic churned out 5.3 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 2,104,181 silver ounces and 39,339 gold ounces, a 7% and 9% increase, respectively, from the sequential Q1 2024. Another positive for shareholders here is that despite our hold rating, in the release we learned that management “anticipates further improvements in the second half of the year due to planned higher ore grades and throughput rates.” This bodes well, so long as the company can move its product and do so while controlling costs.

Metal prices are strong

A major driver of performance of the stock is the price of silver, gold, and by-products produced and sold. The pricing matters to miners, and that pricing is better. Gold and silver are getting a boost from issues with economic uncertainty as well ongoing uncertainty internationally, along with pending rate cuts. It is all combining and driving up metal prices. This normally lifts precious metal mining stocks, and although with First Majestic, we have seen only some benefit to shares, despite where metal prices are.

Revenue and cash flows

So, we saw a sequential improvement in production, but compared to last year, revenues declined. Revenues were $136.2 million, compared to $146.7 million a year ago. Why the decrease? Well, the decrease in revenue was primarily a result of a 15% decrease in the total number of payable silver equivalent ounces sold in the quarter. As we mentioned, got to be able to move the product. A main reason for the lower ounces sold was due to higher inventory levels held at quarter end, as well as lower production levels at San Dimas and La Encantada. And, of course, keep in mind there was the temporary suspension of mining activities at Jerritt Canyon in March 2023. On a positive production note, we did see increased production at Santa Elena.

First Majestic realized an average selling price of $27.81 per silver equivalent ounce here in Q2. This is 11% higher compared to Q2 2023, and it is up 17% from the sequential prior quarter. This translated to operating cash flow of $23.8 million, compared to $26.9 million a year ago. So, despite higher prices, cash flow is down, but mining operations were more lucrative. However, the comp to a year ago is muddied by the fact that a year ago the quarter took a hit from charges related to Jerritt Canyon. First Majestic reported mine operating earnings of $15.5 million, up $14.4 million from $1.1 million last year. The improvement in mine operating earnings was primarily attributed to a decrease in operating loss of $46.7 million at Jerritt Canyon.

Despite sequential production improvement, and much better metal prices, the company is still losing money. All-in sustaining costs in Q2 were $21.64 per silver equivalent ounce, compared to $21.52 in the same period last year and $21.53 per ounce in the sequential quarter. The 1% increase was primarily attributable to higher cash costs. It is just not good enough, folks, all things considered. The net loss was $48.3 million, or a loss of $0.17 per share. This compares to a net loss of $17.5 million, or $0.06 per share, as reported. Adjusted net loss, was $20.4 million or a loss of $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $5.5 million, or $0.02 per share a year ago. A chunk of the adjusted loss stemmed from a non-cash foreign exchange loss of $11.1 million in the quarter.

Cash balance

Despite ongoing losses, the company has a respectable cash balance. At the end of Q2, First Majestic had a cash and restricted cash balance of $269.7 million, consisting of $152.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $117.5 million of restricted cash. Capital expenditure in Q2 was $28.3 million, consisting of $13.5 million for underground development, $9.4 million in exploration, and $5.4 million in property, plant, and equipment.

Remaining at neutral

Mining is tough, but investing in it is also very difficult. There is a lot of competition out there, and when considering we have metal prices at such highs, there is no reason to invest in a stock of a company losing money from operations. If First Majestic Silver Corp. cannot profit at these levels, it is a tough investment proposition. We think that as agreements with labor unions are struck, and higher grade ore is processed, we may have better fiscal quarters ahead so long as metal prices hang in there.

The company boosted its revenue linked dividend to $0.0046 per share, which is a paltry yield but a bonus, given the revenues versus the last dividend. That is a small plus. However, it is a tough to justify investing in a miner losing money when there are profitable alternatives.