ZIVB: 3 Things You Need To Know About This Red Hot 16% Yielding Monthly Dividend ETF

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Half of baby boomers have retired, and by 2030 the other half are expected to retire.
  • High-yield monthly ETFs like JEPI, JEPQ and SVOL are popular among retirees for promising double-digit yields and monthly dividends.
  • ZIVB, a volatility yield ETF, has generated strong annual returns since inception, and is currently paying 16% yield, almost 1.5% monthly dividends.
  • ZIVB is perfectly designed for short-term traders in tax-advantaged accounts looking to make speculative bets about the future direction of stocks.
  • It's effectively a leveraged bet on short-term stock prices that benefits from long periods of falling volatility, such as after bear market bottoms. It's only suitable as a replacement for speculative stocks or leveraged stock ETFs like TQQQ.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

High-yield monthly ETFs have become very popular, so why not?

Baby boomers, the second biggest US generation, 73 million strong, are 50% retired right now. By 2030, the other half will be over age 65.

ETFs that promise double-digit monthly

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios.

  • My real money $2.2 million family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buy

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.48K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZIVB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ZIVB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIVB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News