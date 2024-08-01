lindsay_imagery

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is an alternative asset manager that raises capital from both its parent company: Brookfield Corporation (BN) and other subsidiaries, as well as from institutional investors (investment funds, banks, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individuals), and invests it on their behalf, charging a commission. This company is one of the spin-offs of Brookfield Corporation. Although it has 20 years of experience, it was established in late 2022. Its CEO is still Bruce Flatt, and the parent still controls 75% of the company. It is an asset-light company, aiming to grow assets under management and sales by 15% annually and distribute 90% of its profits as dividends.

Business Model

With the money raised from its clients or subsidiaries, BAM invests in assets such as offices, power plants, dams, communication towers, renewable energies -- assets that generate predictable cash flows and provide a hedge against inflation, bought below replacement cost and financed long-term. Many of these investments are natural monopolies and therefore have very little risk of disruption. No one would think of building hydroelectric dams right next to each other; it would be a waste of resources with almost no added value.

These assets are expensive, but BAM remains conservative with debt. Moreover, most of their debt is "good" debt; they use it to purchase productive assets that will continue to improve the business with good returns. Most of it consists of fixed-rate contracts and is secured against specific assets, meaning that in the event of a default, BAM loses the money paid and the asset, but nothing more; creditors cannot go after BAM itself.

Although it is often said that BAM has no debt and that the corporation retained all of it, there is an item on its balance sheet called "Due to Affiliates," which is similar to a customer account. These are fees and amounts that BAM owes to third parties and carry an interest rate of 5%. This could be considered its "debt," which amounts to $986 million, while it has $2.667 billion in cash. This approach makes our valuation somewhat more conservative.

Privileged Position

Due to the current situation in many parts of the world and the company's competitive advantages, BAM is in a privileged position to ride several macro trends and structural problems.

The need to upgrade obsolete infrastructure in developed countries and to build new infrastructure in developing countries for their development, such as dams, cabling, railways...

Highly indebted countries lack the capacity to invest in these sectors, making private capital assistance necessary. In developed countries, these infrastructures are usually on government balance sheets, but they no longer have that leeway due to debt.

Global presence and scale to buy distressed assets, depending on the industry and economic cycle of each country. They adapt and seek out depressed geographies that may present opportunities

Source: Investor Day Presentation (slide 13)

The ease of raising capital and investing in numerous distressed real assets around the world is based on three factors:

Scale: Due to its size, BAM operates globally (in 30 countries), giving it a much broader range of opportunities than its competitors. Few have access to capital so immediately and in such significant proportions.

Expertise: They are experts in a multitude of industries and asset management. They have been operating for over 2 decades. They then operate the asset. Thanks to their high knowledge of the sector, they can improve and optimize it, achieving much higher returns than an average capital fund.

Easy access to capital: Thanks to their scale and strong track record in asset management, the amount of money available for investment is substantial.

Besides all this, BAM is a highly scalable business. They barely have capital expenses, and their operating expenses have a lot of operational leverage. Managing $10 billion doesn’t cost much more than managing $1 billion, but it is much more profitable. Thus, the BAM margins (already 64% EBIT) should be able to continue to grow over time.

Macro Trends

BAM is clear about the problems humanity will face in the coming years. It focuses on four key pillars for global development:

Internet and its infrastructure: building the backbone of the cloud, internet, mobile devices... This will require data centers for data storage, fiber optics for speed, and telecommunications towers to connect everything. They are increasing their investments in these kinds of technology at a faster pace, in data centers above all. Energy transition: Thinking especially of the developing markets, which are still heavily dependent on coal, which will trade renewable energy and natural gas. As well as a reliable battery network for the decarbonization of cars, industries... Moreover, with the rise of artificial intelligence, more and more investment will be needed in everything related to electricity. It's a second or third derivative of the AI boom. Relocation of critical infrastructures: They give the example of semiconductors (they must be removed from Taiwan) As the US-EU $100B commitment to build factories closer to the territories. In fact, recently, Brookfield signed an agreement with Intel to build its plant in Arizona. Europe's energy self-sufficiency: Through the construction of nuclear power plants, regeneration plants and energy storage, hydrogen and renewable energies.

Historically, governments have taken care of these matters, but because they are at historic debt peaks, they will have to resort to private capital to do so, and this is where Brookfield comes in. Moreover, global wealth will continue to grow and will seek new ways to capitalize on it in the long term. Brookfield assures that only 5% of this wealth is allocated to alternative assets.

Sources Of Income

Management Fees: This applies to all segments and is a percentage of assets under management (0.4%-0.5%). There is a high importance of scale.

Performance Fees: These are applied to permanent capital vehicles and are linked to positive changes in the market capitalization of subsidiaries. These are the unrealized carried interests.

Carried Interests: Success fee on the return of investment collected upon closing long-term funds (on the additional return obtained). According to the company, by 2029, it will be $2 billion, and by 2033, it will be $7 billion gross. Carried interests are success fees collected when the assets are sold.

Source: Investor Day Presentation (slide 108)

Where Do They Invest?

Long-term funds (10-12 years): They earn fees based on expected IRRs (carried interests). They also break down the carried interests that have not yet materialized. For example, if the fund closes due to force majeure, those are the interests BAM would earn.

Permanent capital vehicles: These manage the capital of other subsidiaries. They charge success fees and take a share of the performance. These are vehicles they do not expect to sell.

Liquid strategies like bonds and stocks.

Source: Author's Representation

They currently have $916 billion in Assets Under Management and $457 billion in Fee Bearing Capital, but these figures are expected to double within 5 years. It seems ambitious, but BAM has already demonstrated that it can grow at rates of 15% in the past.

Source: Author's Representation

Here I leave other KPI's.

Source: FinChat.io

Management and Capital Allocation

All of the above revolves around one thing: its CEO, Bruce Flatt. He has been with the company for over 20 years and has proven to be a genius in business. Everything he says in past letters, no matter how ambitious it may seem, he delivers on. It’s as if he has a crystal ball. He still has many years of service ahead of him, and his interests are fully aligned, as he owns 4.1% of the shares and has an annual compensation of just over $9 million.

His letters to shareholders are an inexhaustible source of accumulated knowledge, with no expiration date, as many of the things discussed years ago remain relevant and there are still decades’ worth of issues to address. Some examples are shown earlier in this article. In fact, in the corporation’s older letters, they provided examples of many of their strategies, detailing what they did with them and what returns they achieved.

Bruce Flatt

The asset manager’s capital allocation is very straightforward. They distribute 90% of distributable earnings in the form of dividends. If they expect these distributable earnings to grow at mid-to-high double-digit rates in the future, one would anticipate a similar return from the dividends. Currently, the yield is above 3.5%, and it could be expected to double within the next five years. I wouldn’t expect share buybacks or M&A activities. We leave that to Brookfield Corporation, which by the way is very good at timing these buybacks.

Source: Koyfin

Valuation

I will value BAM in two ways. The first will be using a valuation of 20X Distributable Earnings. I should mention that this seems like a rather conservative valuation for an asset-light business with no debt, well-managed, and with favorable underlying trends. Therefore, I will also present the target price using a 25X multiple.

Starting from the current price of $43.60 and with a projected growth rate of 14.9%, which I will explain shortly, we get an IRR of 9.7% (with 4% of that coming in the form of dividends). If we apply a 25x multiple, the return increases to 13.9% with the same growth rate.

Source: Author's Representation

BAM says they will be able to grow Distributable Earnings at rates between 15% and 19%. I have projected several figures to arrive at a 14.9% growth rate, which seems reasonable. It should be noted that these growth rates are ambitious, but I believe this management team is capable of achieving them. Additionally, the 60% margin might turn out to be conservative in the coming years, but I prefer to be cautious with this type of valuation.

Source: Author's Representation

On the other hand, we could discount these projected Distributable Earnings with a growth rate of 14.9%, as if performing a DCF. With a discount rate of 10% (the minimum I require for my investments) and a terminal growth rate of 3.5%, since BAM appears to be a very resilient and durable business, we obtain a fair value of $38, which is about 12% above the current price. We can also perform a reverse DCF, trying to determine the growth rate the market is discounting at the current price. The result is 18.5%, which is on the high end of the company's estimates. For all these reasons, I believe BAM is not overvalued to the point of selling, but it is also not at a buying price currently. Therefore, I rate the stock as a hold.

Source: Author's Representation

It is important not to confuse these distributable earnings with the funds from operations (FFO) used to value the parent company. FFO is calculated as Net Income + Gain on Asset Sales – Depreciation and Amortization.

The reason for excluding depreciation is that the assets they hold appreciate over time (protected against inflation), so it is a much better metric than net income.

Risks

I believe the main risks for BAM are operational risks. For example, if they fail in their estimates or purchase assets that are too expensive, although with the strong track record of their management team, this seems unlikely. Additionally, BAM should not be significantly affected by the real estate risks of the parent company, though it is worth noting that 95% of the offices are Class A and have occupancy rates above 90%. Moreover, they are actively managing their real estate portfolio, so I am not overly concerned about these issues in the long term.

Another risk that could be related is the potential loss of confidence in the management team, which might arise from making overly ambitious promises and then failing to deliver. This would damage Brookfield’s reputation and its ability to raise capital. However, based on the historical performance, I don’t think this is a current issue, although it is definitely something to monitor.

Conclusion

This has been the explanation of BAM. It is a relatively straightforward company compared to the parent company. One of the main reasons for the spin-off was to make it easier for investors to understand and thus reveal its true value. It seems to be one of the best alternatives for a Dividend Growth Investing strategy, as you’re buying a durable company with many tailwinds, capable of riding macro trends, with an excellent management team and substantial cash reserves that ensure its long-term viability.