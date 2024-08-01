BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thane Fotopoulos - Investor Relations
Mirko Bibic - President and CEO
Curtis Millen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank
Stephanie Price - CIBC World Markets
Sebastiano Petti - JP Morgan
David Barden - Bank of America
Vince Valentini - TD Securities
Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities
Batya Levy - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BCE Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Thane Fotopoulos. Please go ahead, Mr. Fotopoulos.

Thane Fotopoulos

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. With me here today are Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE; and our CFO, Curtis Millen. You can find all of our Q2 disclosure documents on the Investor Relations page of the bce.ca website, which we posted earlier this morning.

Before we begin, I want to draw your attention to our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2, of the analyst presentation reminding you that today’s presentation and remarks made during the call will include forward-looking information, and therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Results could differ materially. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Please refer to BCE’s publicly filed documents for more details on our assumptions and risks.

With that, I turn the call over to Mirko.

Mirko Bibic

Thank you, Thane, and good morning, everyone.

So looking at our overall second quarter operating results, the Bell team managed well and we executed with financial discipline against the backdrop of a highly competitive marketplace. We have a clear vision for how we're competing now and into the future, combined

Recommended For You

About BCE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCE

Trending Analysis

Trending News