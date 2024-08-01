Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 11:25 AM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Lorber - President and CEO
Nicholas Anson - President and COO, Liggett Group and Liggett Vector Brands
Bryant Kirkland - SVP, Treasurer, and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co.
Hale Holden - Barclays
Karru Martinson - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to Vector Group Ltd.'s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website located at www.vectorgroupltd.com.

During this call, the terms adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income will be used. These terms are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to but not as a substitute for other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income are contained in the company's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before the call begins, I would like to read a safe harbor statement. The statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks are described in more detail in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Now I would like to turn the call over to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group, Howard Lorber.

Howard Lorber

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Vector Group's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Richard Lampen, our Chief Operating

Recommended For You

About VGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VGR

Trending Analysis

Trending News