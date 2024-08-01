Cummins Inc. (CMI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 11:41 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Clulow - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jennifer Rumsey - Chair & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fisher - UBS
Jamie Cook - Truist Securities
Steve Volkmann - Jefferies
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs
Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley
David Raso - Evercore ISI
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan
Tim Thein - Raymond James
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners
Kyle Menges - Citigroup

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Cummins, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On our call today is Jen Rumsey, Chair and CEO; Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO; and Chris Clulow, Vice President of Investor Relations.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris Clulow. Thank you. You may begin.

Chris Clulow

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins’ results for the second quarter 2024. Participating with me today are Jennifer Rumsey, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. We will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference.

Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties.

Recommended For You

About CMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMI

Trending Analysis

Trending News