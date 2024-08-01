z1b

We last covered W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) after it released its Q1 results. We felt that the company had hit an inflection point and was poised to outperform significantly moving forward. Reasons for this included that its stock remained meaningfully discounted to net asset value, alongside an attractive dividend yield. Additionally, growth was poised to accelerate as the company's U-Haul disposition and office asset dispositions were largely behind it, and it had mostly worked through its tenant issues. As a result, the company had reached a base level for cash flow per share, with substantial liquidity on hand to address upcoming debt maturities and invest in a robust acquisition pipeline that offered attractive spreads to the company's cost of capital. Additionally, due to its dividend cut, the payout ratio had been reset, enabling the company to retain more cash flow and reinvest for growth while organic growth levels were poised to remain elevated due to inflation remaining sticky, which flows through to their bottom line via their CPI-linked rent escalators.

On top of that, WP Carey's significant liquidity, strong balance sheet, and CPI-linked rent escalators alongside over 12-year weighted average lease terms of its triple net leases and high-quality portfolio that is well diversified positioned it well to thrive in a stagflationary environment where inflation and interest rates are likely to remain higher than they were prior to the Fed's recent rate-hiking campaign and growth will likely slow considerably as well.

Looking at the Q2 results, our thesis remains fairly unchanged, with a few important updates. One of the biggest takeaways from the quarterly update, and what likely sent the stock trending significantly lower, is that the company had to lower its guidance slightly (by a mere $0.02 per share) due to a slower pace of expected acquisitions for the year. This was because two big acquisitions totaling about $300 million were removed from its portfolio due to some issues during the due diligence phase. While this is certainly unfortunate, I view a 5% decline as blowing this speed bump out of proportion, especially because the company still feels like it has plenty of opportunities to invest capital and expects to be able to continue doing so moving forward.

Additionally, our assumption that Q1 would be a base quarter for AFFO per share was proved correct, as the company did grow its AFFO per share sequentially and expects to continue growing it over the second half of the year. This is due to numerous tailwinds, such as:

their debt refinancing is already being taken care of for the year.

the office disposition program is complete except for one property that is under contract to close by the end of the year.

the U-Haul disposition is behind them.

their Marriott Hotel dispositions are behind them.

they have an enormous amount of cash and liquidity on hand. While the cash is earning them an attractive 5% interest rate now, once deployed throughout the remainder of this year, it will earn them even higher rates of return.

It is also impressive that during Q2, they were able to address their 2024 debt maturities at remarkably attractive interest rates, raising €650 million in a Eurobond issuance with a coupon rate of just 4.25% and a $400 million U.S. bond with a 5.375% coupon. This gives them attractively priced debt capital for years to come that they can redeploy at high spreads into their investment opportunities.

On top of that, their investment in Lineage, which went public recently, could soon begin to pay out dividends, which would help offset some or even all of their reduction in guidance for the year. It will also likely provide them with significant liquidity in the years to come, enabling them to invest at very accretive levels in triple net lease properties. With $3.2 billion in liquidity, including over $1 billion in cash, the company is like a coiled spring, ready to pounce on emerging opportunities. This makes it even more well-positioned to weather a higher-for-longer environment, including one where an economic downturn may open up some attractive opportunities to invest.

So far, the lease terms on new investments have been very attractive as well, with a 7.7% weighted average cap rate and an average yield of over 9% when including the contractual rent escalators. About 60% of their investments made in the first six months of the year are indexed to CPI, and about 40% have fixed rent bumps averaging about 3% annually, compared to the 2% average in the portfolio currently. This bodes very well for high organic growth moving forward if they can sustain these kinds of terms.

Management also expects that if the Fed does lower interest rates in the third or fourth quarter, it should increase deal flow, boosting their growth further. They are trying to be conservative in their expectations for investment volume moving forward. Overall, however, WP Carey remains in a phenomenal position. While growth acceleration may be a bit off from the base levels of Q1 and may be slightly slower than we envisioned, ultimately, these two deals rolling off are minor speed bumps.

Investor Takeaway

As long as the portfolio health remains good, the balance sheet remains strong, and the company continues to make investments at attractive spreads, the long-term outlook for the company is brighter than ever. With hardly any headwinds to cash flow on the horizon for the first time in a long time and with the balance sheet arguably never being stronger, it is a bit baffling that the stock price continues to be suppressed meaningfully. As a result, now looks like one of the best risk/reward opportunities in years to invest in WP Carey, so we are rating it a Strong Buy accordingly.

Therefore, while the stock had moved meaningfully higher initially after reporting Q1 results, a sharp near 5% dip following the Q2 earnings release and earnings call provides us with an opportunity to double down on our position at a roughly 6% forward dividend yield, which is very attractive right now relative to other players in the triple net lease space. Realty Income Corporation (O) offers a 5.4% dividend yield with significantly lower rent escalator growth rates, NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) yields just 5%, and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) yields an even lower 3.8% and none of them have much in the way of CPI-linked rent escalators. As a result, WPC stands alone as a very attractive combination of offering the highest yield among the blue chips in the triple net lease space, as well as the strongest same-store growth potential in the sector.