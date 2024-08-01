Tom Werner

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is one of the fastest-growing sportswear and apparel companies in the world. The company has a portfolio of uniquely designed and differentiated products (mostly running shoes), which combine technological innovation, fashion, and performance.

After its huge success in the running shoes category, ONON has expanded into more markets including fitness, casual wear, outdoor activities, and tennis across the globe. ONON's growth momentum is likely to continue for a while with the introduction of new products and store expansion in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. However, ONON's growth potential seems to be fully priced in by the market, as the stock trades at a significant premium over its peers. Therefore, I am giving it a "hold" rating.

On's inspirational story

By any standard, On's story is extremely inspirational. The On brand was founded in 2010 by a Swiss professional athlete, three-time world champion, and six-time Ironman champion Olivier Bernhard, along with some of his friends. Since its founding, On has tried to inspire its consumers to "explore, discover and Dream On".

On's actions since its founding are guided by its mission. As stated on On's website, "On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement. At On, we don't believe it's the human body that determines whether you cross the finish line, reach the peak, or dare to dream the big idea - it's the human spirit."

Key to On's success is its technology. As laid out in a letter from On's partners, On's founding was "based on an invention-a completely new cushioning technology, CloudTec". On claims that the CloudTec technology integrates Swiss craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the running experience. On named its technology "CloudTec" because when its founder Olivier tried the original On's shoes for the first time, he "seemed to be floating above the ground-it was like running on clouds".

On top of CloudTec cushioning technology, On later added the Speedboard technology and the Helion Superfoam technology. By combining these three technologies, On claims that its running shoes not only provide superior cushioning, but also enhance performance.

As an amateur runner myself, I have worn running shoes from many brands, including Nike, Adidas, HOKA, Saucony, New Balance, Brooks, and Xtep. Only until this year have I bought a pair of ON's Cloudsurfer. After I bought the shoes, I tested them by running on roads and tracks. First of all, I am amazed by the look I get from other runners, as ON's shoes really stand out in terms of design. It's very tall and thick with instantly recognizable hollow cubes. Secondly, the Cloudsurfer is extremely comfortable. It offers the strongest cushion and support compared to other brands. As an amateur runner, this is ideal. I've always preferred Saucony's or ASIC's shoes for maximum cushioning. Now I've got another great choice.

On's products attracted many professional athletes. On not only sponsors them in the most popular and important Marathon races around the world, but also works with them to seek product feedback. On's engineers then incorporate the feedback into the next generation of products. No doubt, On was very smart by partnering with professional athletes, as they enhanced On's brand influence. In 2019, On achieved an important milestone by signing up the most popular tennis star Roger Federer as an investor and partner. There's no doubt that Federer's endorsement has helped On to accelerate its growth.

Similar to Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), On has built a global community of loyal fans. These fans not only buy On's products, but also advocate On's products to their friends. This is evidenced by On's industry-leading net promoter score of 66, which was highlighted in the letter from On's partners.

Channel growth and geographic expansion

Like most other sportswear companies, ONON operates both a DTC channel and a wholesale channel. The DTC operations are primarily conducted through e-commerce platforms, flagship stores, and retail stores. ONON broke out its net sales by channels in its annual reports. According to the latest annual report, DTC accounted for 36.4% 37.4% 37.7% of revenue in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. In 2023, the DTC channel's growth was faster than the wholesale channel. As the DTC channel has a higher gross margin and operating margin, ONON achieved its highest gross margin for 2023 since its IPO.

On Holding 2023 Annual Report

In terms of geographic sales, currently, the U.S. is the most important market for ONON with almost 60% of revenue contribution. Revenue from the U.S. grew 22% in Q1 of 2024, and 50% in 2023, after growing 80% in 2022. EMEA is the second-largest market, with about 27% of revenue contribution. However, the growth rate in EMEA has slowed down considerably to just 29% in 2023 and 6.1% in Q1 of 2024. Revenue from the Asia-Pacific region accounts for less than 10%. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for ONON. For Q1 of 2024, Asia-Pacific grew 69% year-over-year. Since entering the Chinese market in 2018, On has rapidly gained popularity in mid-to-high-end running communities in China. This is quite impressive considering China's sluggish growth. ONON continued to open new stores and sign up wholesale partners in China to expand its fan base and acquire new customers. Besides China, ONON's CFO & Co-CEO Martin Hoffmann also highlighted in the Q1 2024 earnings call that Japan is also gaining momentum.

On Holding 2023 Annual Report

Financial projections and valuation

My financial projections for ONON are largely based on management's 2026 guidance at ONON's investor day in October 2023. On the revenue side, management has guided to 26% CAGR through 2026 on a reported basis. Management also guided gross margins at over 60% for 2026.

Author's estimate

In terms of valuation, I have applied a 25 times TTM P/E multiple on ONON 2026 earnings, which is significantly lower than ONON's current P/E multiple given that the growth rate is likely to normalize at 20-25% in the next few years. As a comparison, LULU trades at about 21 times TTM P/E with a much lower growth rate.

Author's estimate

Based on my projections and valuation, it appears to me that ONON is overvalued at the present price.

Risks

There are two major risks related to ONON's business.

The first major risk for ONON is slower growth in its most important market, namely the U.S. market. ONON's growth rate has already slowed down to single digits in EMEA. It looks like it's just a matter of time before the growth rate slows down in the U.S.

Another major risk is the emergence of a new brand and increased competition from incumbent brands. I think ONON's own success is a good example of the new entrance risk in the sportswear industry. HOKA is another example of latecomers taking share from existing players. It's very likely a new popular brand will emerge in the next few years.

Conclusion

ONON has been a remarkable success story since its founding. Currently, the demand for ONON's products is strong across the world, and the company has high aspirations for the next few years and beyond. However, it's very hard to justify ONON's valuation at this elevated price. However, I'm hesitant to short ONON as the hype can go on for a while. Therefore, I am giving ONON a "hold" rating.