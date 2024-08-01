BlackJack3D

Today, we are putting large cap ocular focused concern Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) in the spotlight. The shares have moved just over 30% higher since their recent lows of late October. The equity now sells at a premium valuation to the overall market. Is that premium justified, or are the shares now overbought and vulnerable to a pullback? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Alcon, Inc. is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The company is a global leader in eye care and operates in two key business segments. The first is Surgical, which includes intraocular lenses (IOLs), and other implantables as well as consumables and equipment. The second segment is Vision Care which includes contact lenses and ocular health products. The stock currently trades around $94.00 a share and sports an approximate $47 billion.

May 2024 Company Presentation

First Quarter Results:

Alcon, Inc. posted its first quarter numbers on May 13th. The company delivered 78 cents a share of non-GAAP earnings. This was a nickel a share better than the consensus and up from 70 cents a share from the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were 50 cents a share. Core operating margin improved to 22% from 20.6% in 1Q2023.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenues rose 4.7% on a year-over-year basis to $2.4 billion. This missed expectations by some $30 million. Revenues were up seven percent on a constant currency basis, it should be noted. The currency shifts resulted in $55 million in lost sales on a constant currency, which fully explains the top-line 'miss'.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The Surgical division grew revenues by three percent over 1Q2023. Revenue growth was twice as much on a constant currency basis. The consumables part of this division experienced the fastest sales growth during the quarter.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The Vision Care division saw faster growth of seven percent (10% on a constant currency basis). Contact lenses was the faster growing part of not only the division but of the company overall. Management maintained their FY2024 guidance with some minor adjustments (below).

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is positive on the company's prospects. Since first quarter earnings hit the wires, 14 analyst firms, including BTIG, Needham and Wells Fargo have reissued/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. The problem being is the price targets proffered, within a range of $94 to $105 a share, don't imply much or any upside from the current trading levels of the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alcon to an Outperform, the day after Q1 numbers were posted, with a $103 price target. Oppenheimer's analyst had this to say about his investment thesis improving around Alcon:

Several new drivers "coming into view," including a glaucoma opportunity through the planned acquisition of BELKIN Vision, approval of two enhancements for PanOptix IOL, a significant new capital upgrade cycle opportunity, and a market share opportunity in AT-IOLs in China."

Alcon purchased BELKIN Vision for $81 million in May of this year, giving Alcon a frontline therapy in the glaucoma space. However, given that Alcon is a $47 billion company, this acquisition is unlikely to move the needle on growth in the near term. New approved enhancements of its PanOptix IOL line including trifocal lenses should allow Alcon to continue to take market share from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for these surgical lens categories but is baked into sales projections (in the following section below).

Morgan Stanley ($85 price target) and Kepler Capital ($70 price target) maintain Hold ratings on the shares. The company produced $229 million worth of free cash flow in the first quarter, a huge improvement over the slightly negative free cash flow ($19 million) Alcon had in the same period a year ago. Alcon had approximately $1.1 billion worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance as of the end of March. The firm also has approximately $4.7 billion in long-term debt.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Conclusion:

Alcon, Inc. made $3.42 a share in profits (non-GAAP) in FY2023 on $9.37 billion in revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings falling to $3.07 a share in FY2024, even as sales rise to $9.96 billion. Analysts do project profits will rebound to $3.52 a share in FY2025 on revenue growth of six to seven percent.

Alcon, Inc. is a fine company, and one could also say that their product line is somewhat recession resistant, which is important as it is likely that the U.S. enters into a consumer led recession over the next few quarters. The challenge with recommending ALC for investment is all around valuation.

The S&P 500's valuation looks stretched at around 22 times forward earnings, but Alcon trades at more than 30 times forward earnings. The S&P 500 trades at just under three times revenues, which is a higher valuation than at the end of the Internet Boom, it should be noted. Alcon trades at more than five times forward sales. As you can see below, the current price to sales ratio is on the upper end of valuation that Alcon has had based on this metric in recent years.

MacroTrends

Using first quarter cash flow numbers, the stock is providing just a paltry two percent cash flow yield and pays a de mimesis dividend as well. Revenue growth of six to seven percent is solid, but earnings in FY2025 are projected to only be a dime a share higher than in FY2023.

With the stock trading right up at the floor of bullish price targets, there doesn't seem to be much probability of much capital appreciation at current trading levels. Therefore, the shares should be avoided until they have a significant pullback.