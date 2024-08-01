Bjoern Wylezich

It has been a rocky year for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) with shares down 13% from a year ago. However, investors got some much-needed relief on Thursday when shares popped over 10% in response to mixed earnings that simply were not as bad as feared. I last covered APD in May, rating shares a "buy," and since that recommendation, it has rallied 13% vs. the market's 4% gain. With new financial data and this appreciation, now is a good time to revisit Air Products. I remain bullish.

Results Were Better than Feared

In the company's fiscal third quarter, it earned $3.20, which beat consensus by $0.16, even as revenue was $50 million light at $3 billion. It also reiterated fiscal year guidance of $12.20-$12.50, which implies $3.48 in Q4 EPS at the midpoint, a bit below the $3.54 consensus. Overall, these results were broadly in line with analyst expectations, which has allowed investors to breathe a sigh of relief. Indeed, EPS was still up 7% from last year, thanks to gains in America and Europe

On July 22nd, APD pushed out its COO in a surprising fashion. Senior management will now report directly to the CEO, Seifi Ghasemi. This move set off alarm bells that there were operational missteps, which is of particular concern given its large, multiyear cap-ex program. As a result, I was concerned we could see APD could report an objectively bad quarter, not just the mixed results we are seeing. I have viewed Ghasemi as a strong CEO who has consistently delivered top-notch results over many years. As such, the recent "mixed" performance was likely not sufficient to meet his expectations, even as the results were not as bad as some feared.

Overall, sales were down 2% from last year due to a 2% currency headwind, with volumes flat. EBITDA rose 5% to $1.27 billion as adjusted margins expanded 260bps to $1.27 billion. Global economic activity continues to be moderate, leading to relatively slow growth. More encouragingly, we did see meaningful sequential growth.

It was also encouraging to see EBITDA rise more quickly than sales. Air Products has been focused on rationalizing expenses after several years of strong growth, and progress in these efforts is clear. SG&A was down 1% to $235 million, even as it continues to grow its footprint.

Europe beat as Asia Lagged

In the Americas, revenue fell 2% to $1.2 billion, but EBITDA grew by 6% to $604 million. Pricing was 3% favorable, helping to offset weaker merchant volumes. Energy pass-through was a 3% headwind. As a reminder, APD passes through energy costs to customers in a zero-margin fashion. As such, energy price movements can shift revenue, but they do not impact EBITDA or cash flow. Lower energy does boost margins because its zero-margin pass-through revenue contribution is smaller.

Europe was the standout of the quarter, in my view. Segment adjusted EBITDA rose by 12% to $283 million due to 1% volume growth and lower power costs. Excluding energy pass-through revenue, sales were flat as volume gains were offset by currency headwinds. While pass-through revenue largely protected APD from swings in natural gas prices, extremely elevated energy costs in 2022/2023 weighed on European industrial activity, as production costs became uneconomic. With these pressures abating, we are seeing some rebound out of this region.

Finally, in Asia, volume fell by 1% due to planned maintenance. Currency was also a 4% headwind, resulting in a 9% drop in EBITDA to $324 million. Demand in Asia has been soft amidst weak activity in the chip and electronics sector, with China weak. APD used this period of market softness to do necessary maintenance work, as it makes sense to limit capacity when demand is relatively low. Those additional costs also contributed to margin contraction, which should partially reverse in coming quarters, though I do not expect a large rebound.

APD has the capacity to execute growth projects

While the demand environment has been muted, APD continues to be a cash-generative business. Over the past year, it has generated $3.2 billion in distributable cash flow. After paying $1.6 billion in dividends, it has retained $1.6 billion to fund growth cap-ex. The other concern for investors has been the magnitude of its growth ambitions as it creates capacity for greener energy sources to facilitate the carbon transition. This year, it will spend about $5-5.5 billion on cap-ex.

As you can see below, it has a significant number of projects with a $15 billion hydrogen & energy transition backlog. Given the magnitude of this expansion effort, there is obviously operational risk and the potential for cost overruns. This became an added concern after the departure of the COO in July. However, with results not showing any operational challenges and with APD's history of solid execution, I continue to feel comfortable with this risk.

Actions have reduced project risk

It was also encouraging to see the company announce signing a 15-year contract to supply green hydrogen to TotalEnergies refineries in Europe. There has been some concern that APD was overbuilding relative to demand, and so this contract win was a positive sign that demand is there.

While APD has a strong balance sheet, it has added debt because of its growth in spending. As a result, it carries $12.9 billion of debt, and accordingly, interest expense rose to $56 million from $47 million last year. I was glad to see that Air Products is also selling its LNG equipment business to Honeywell International Inc. (HON) for $1.8 billion in cash proceeds. This sale allows it to fund most of its cap-ex next year without raising debt, given it currently has $2.4 billion of cash. It expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

Additionally, with interest rates coming down and inflation moderating, the concerns about cost overruns are moderating, making APD's expansion efforts seem less risky than 6 months ago. While demand continues to be muted, many of the risks that have weighed on APD shares do appear to be moderating, and that has enabled a relief rally.

Shares have further upside

Shares are now pushing towards my $300 price target. The company is set to generate about $14.50-$15.25 in distributable cash flow, for a 5% distributable cash flow yield. This quarter adds to my comfort its long-term ~5% growth prospects remain intact as it executes on its backlog and signs additional contracts. With that level of growth, APD can deliver 10% long-term returns, and I look for about $16 in 2025 DCF. This can push shares toward $320 in 12 months. Combined with its 2.7% dividend, shares have a 10% upside, and I remain a buyer.