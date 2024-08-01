HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 12:54 PM ETHF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Biery - VP, IR
Tim Go - CEO
Atanas Atanasov - CFO
Steve Ledbetter - EVP of Commercial
Matt Joyce - SVP of Lubricants & Specialties
Valerie Pompa - EVP of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS Financial
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Adam Wijaya - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Blair - TPH
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair. He's joined by Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Ledbetter, EVP of Commercial; Valerie Pompa, EVP of Operations; and Matt Joyce, SVP of Lubricants and Specialties.

At this time all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Craig, you may begin.

Craig Biery

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's second quarter earnings call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release, you may find them on our website at hfsinclair.com.

Before we proceed with remarks, please note the Safe Harbor Disclosure Statement in today's press release. In summary, it says statements made regarding management expectations, judgments, or predictions are forward-looking statements. These statements are intended to be covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Security Laws.

There are many factors that could cause results to differ from

Recommended For You

About DINO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DINO

Trending Analysis

Trending News