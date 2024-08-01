U.S. Slowdown Fears Heighten The Odds Of Fed Rate Cuts

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Today’s manufacturing ISM looks particularly soft, with the employment metrics looking especially poor.
  • The Fed signalled the potential for a September rate cut.
  • Today’s data has given the market even greater faith the Fed will loosen monetary policy, with the pricing now in excess of 75bp of cuts this year.

federal reserve

Wysiati

By James Knightley

Manufacturing worries mount

Today’s US ISM manufacturing index for July was very soft. The headline balance dropped to 46.8 from 48.5 (consensus 48.8), meaning it has been below the break-even 50 level for 20 out of the past

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News