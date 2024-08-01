Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 12:59 PM ETOnity Group Inc. (ONIT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dico Akseraylian - SVP, Corporate Communications
Glen Messina - Chair and CEO
Sean O'Neil - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW
Derek Sommers - Jefferies
Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to this Onity Group’s Second Quarter Earnings and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode but later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note today's session is being recorded and I'll be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Dico Akseraylian. Please go ahead, sir.

Dico Akseraylian

Good morning and welcome to Onity Group's Second Quarter Earnings Call. Please note that our earnings release and presentation are available on our website at onitygroup.com. Speaking on the call will be Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Glen Messina, and Chief Financial Officer, Sean O'Neil. As a reminder, our comments today may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements may be identified by reference to a future period or by use of forward-looking terminology and address matters that are uncertain.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings. In the past, actual results have differed materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements, and this may happen again. In addition, the presentation and our comments contain references to non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted pretax income. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a useful supplement to discussions and analysis of our financial condition because they are measures that management uses

Recommended For You

About ONIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News