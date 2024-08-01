TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.03K Followers

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Aug 0, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gavin Wylie - Vice President of Investor Relations
Francois Poirier - CEO, President & Director
Sean O’Donnell - Executive VP & CFO
Stan Chapman - Executive VP & COO of Natural Gas Pipelines
Annesley Wallace - Executive VP of Strategy, Corporate Development and President of Power & Energy Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Ben Pham - BMO
Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets
Vrathan Reddy - JPMorgan
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets
John Mackay - Goldman Sachs
Zack Everen - TPH
Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the TC Energy Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gavin Wylie, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gavin Wylie

Thanks very much, and good morning. I'd like to welcome you to TC Energy's 2024 second quarter conference call. Joining me are Francois Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sean O’Donnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our senior leadership team. Francois and Sean will begin today with some comments on our financial results and operational highlights. A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany their remarks is available on our website under the Investors section. Following their remarks, we'll take questions from the investment community. We ask that you limit yourself to two questions, and if you're a member of the media, please contact our media team.

Recommended For You

About TRP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRP

Trending Analysis

Trending News