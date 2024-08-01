Lu Zhang/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There has been a lot of spotlight on tech stocks that have rallied on AI trends this year, but an equally impressive rebound rally this year is Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). Less than a year ago, Carvana was in the penalty box for weaker car sales as well as a crushing debt load. Today, the stock trades at more than 20x its 2023 lows, and after posting strong Q2 results, Carvana shares have more than tripled year to date.

The key question for investors to ask now is: can the rally keep going?

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Carvana in mid-June, when the stock was still trading in the low $100s. Even though I'm impressed by Carvana's growth and in particular its margin expansion in Q2, I'm downgrading Carvana to a sell rating. In short, that rating is driven by the notion of "where can Carvana go from here?" I see two problems in particular with this stock:

Carvana plays in a very lumpy industry, and recent growth trends may not be able to be sustained. Recent growth in car unit sales may be more of a fluke than evidence of a sustainable rebound. Used car sales can be notoriously finicky and sensitive to a wide variety of factors including macroeconomic conditions, auto financing interest rates, and new model releases (we note Tesla (TSLA) is gearing up for major announcements both later this year and in early 2025, which may be putting many would-be car buyers on the sidelines).

Recent growth in car unit sales may be more of a fluke than evidence of a sustainable rebound. Used car sales can be notoriously finicky and sensitive to a wide variety of factors including macroeconomic conditions, auto financing interest rates, and new model releases (we note Tesla (TSLA) is gearing up for major announcements both later this year and in early 2025, which may be putting many would-be car buyers on the sidelines). The market is already giving Carvana credit for future margin expansion, which may be more limited. Carvana's adjusted EBITDA margins are already at the midpoint of its long-term range, and despite identifying opportunities for further expansion, I fear most of that upside is already priced into Carvana's stock.

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Tremendous growth, but can it be sustained?

We'll acknowledge first that Carvana's Q2 results were truly impressive, both in terms of car unit sales as well as revenue growth. Take a look at the quarterly car volumes in the chart below:

Carvana unit sales (Carvana Q2 shareholder letter)

Retail units increased 16% y/y to 101.4k, a multi-year quarterly record not seen since mid-2022. The company is also expecting Q3 retail units to increase nominally versus Q2. Revenue, meanwhile, grew 15% y/y to $3.41 billion, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $3.26 billion (+10% y/y).

The key question here, of course, is whether these growth trends can be sustained.

Carvana's opinion, of course, is that it can. The company firmly believes in two tailwinds: A) it still commands less than 1% of the U.S. car market, giving it plenty of white space to expand, and B) more and more share will shift into e-commerce. Writing on these growth drivers in the Q2 shareholder letter, management noted as follows:

We believe that the secular customer preference shift toward e-commerce has been, and will continue to be, a long-term tailwind to our growth. With approximately a 1% share of the U.S. auto retail market today and a significant portion of online market share, even small changes in the consumer adoption rate have large impacts on our demand. In addition to this shift, increasing awareness, understanding, and trust of Carvana’s brand is driven by paid advertising, as well as press, social media, and word of mouth. These drivers become even stronger as our product offering and customer experiences get better, complementing fundamental growth driver #1."

To me, however, this is a rather rose-colored portrayal of Carvana's opportunity. First: the used car industry has always been quite fragmented and localized like real estate (while it's easier to ship a car than it is to move a house, most buyers will purchase cars in the geographical area they're from to reduce delivery costs), so it's difficult to imagine any single player dominating more than a single-digit share of the market.

Second: Carvana doesn't have an exclusive stranglehold over e-commerce advantages. Brick-and-mortar car dealers now increasingly turn to online marketplaces like CarGurus (CARG) to advertise their inventory, which gives buyers the same "research online before you buy" advantage as Carvana. After several years in stagnation like Carvana, CarGurus is now growing its paid dealership base as well as marketplace revenue again - and so while CarGurus' business itself is not a direct competitor to Carvana, we have to consider the fact that regular car dealerships do have avenues for online advertising.

Add this on top of the fact that the used car industry has seen several ups and downs over the past several years, and we find we can't claim with confidence that Carvana has truly hit a long-term growth stride.

How much room is there for margin expansion? Valuation already gives Carvana plenty of credit for it

The second factor I'm worried about is that the market is already giving Carvana too much credit for its margin expansion potential.

I'll cede again that Q2 adjusted EBITDA results were quite impressive, as margins doubled y/y to 10.4% - a result of the company's scale as it utilized the reconditioning capacity it invested in plus benefiting from post-pandemic era headcount streamlining.

Carvana adjusted EBITDA (Carvana Q2 shareholder letter)

But the worrisome part for me is that Carvana is already within the bounds of its long-term adjusted EBITDA target of 8.0-13.5% as outlined in its long-term financial model:

Carvana long-term margin targets (Carvana Q2 shareholder letter)

The upper end of that range represents 3.1% of additional adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, which the company has helpfully outlined below. Increased utilization of spare capacity is the biggest driver, with the potential to add 2.9% of additional margin:

Carvana margin upside opportunities (Carvana Q2 shareholder letter)

This is stacked on top of two more or less offsetting factors: -0.4% in margin (relative to the current quarter) driven by a benefit in loan sale timing in Q2, plus lower advertising spend as a percentage of revenue which has the potential to add 0.6% in incremental margin.

Yes, expanding adjusted EBITDA margins up to 13.5% would be impressive. But to what extent is this already factored into Carvana's stock?

Carvana shares have settled above $150 in the immediate aftermath of printing Q2 results, giving the stock a $30.70 billion market cap. After we net off the $542 million of cash and $5.63 billion of debt on Carvana's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is even higher at $35.79 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has guided to $1.0-$1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year:

Carvana outlook (Carvana Q2 shareholder letter)

And for next year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Carvana to generate $14.24 billion in revenue, or 14% y/y growth (barely decelerating from current-quarter growth). If we generously assume Carvana can achieve a 12% adjusted EBITDA margin next year (representing ~2 points of expansion from the current quarter, and very close to its 13.5% long-term high end target), adjusted EBITDA would be $1.71 billion (+55% y/y from the midpoint of its FY24 guidance). This puts Carvana's valuation multiples at:

32.5x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA

21.0x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA

Key takeaways

In short, Carvana's current valuation already relies on A) sustaining mid-teens revenue growth and B) aggressive margin expansion that is already approaching the company's longer-term targets - which, to me, makes Carvana an incredibly risky buy.

There are, of course, "upside risks" to this stock if Carvana manages to identify additional margin opportunities that can take its long-term adjusted EBITDA margins above its current 13.5% target. But in my view, the stock has reached a near-term ceiling and investors are better off locking in any gains they have and waiting for further clarity.