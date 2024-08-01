gopixa

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV), launched on 09/24/2019 and managed by American Century Investment Management Inc., is an active ETF that is supposed to deliver higher returns than those reflected in the MSCI World ex-U.S. Small Cap Index.

Normally, if expected returns are in the low single digits and managers charge close to 1% per annum for attempting to outperform by being way too active (>50% turnover), I don't have enough faith in them. But this fund has reasonable fees for an active one, the turnover is low, the approach is based on solid ideas of how you could outperform the market, and the past performance is a good indication that theory has been transferred to practice successfully so far.

Understanding AVDV

The ETF's managers select small-cap undervalued companies in developed markets, excluding the U.S., that exhibit high profitability and are smaller than others in the available universe in an attempt to deliver higher returns.

They measure value mainly based on the book/price ratio, but they state that they may also incorporate other metrics that are not disclosed. To gauge profitability, they mainly use the adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio, although they may apply more checks. Some other things that managers may look at are the relative past performance of a company, its float, the industry it operates in, as well as tax, governance, and cost considerations, etc. As for determining the weights of the securities, the managers use both the market cap of each one and the above criteria as factors.

This is an active fund, which normally implies higher risk than index funds. However, it's all relative because delegating all stock picking and portfolio management to an index can sometimes exhibit more risks. The thing is that it's more common to have greater transparency with an index because the providers usually disclose the methodology in great detail. That helps with the faith you, as an investor, need to stick with a non-arbitrary rules-based approach. With active management, however, you don't get as much transparency and that makes sense; the "active" before the "fund" implies the absence of a predefined set of rules for every single investment opportunity that managers analyze. Successful investing requires flexibility, among other traits.

So, we are left with only a few things to adopt as potential drivers here, but I think they're enough. First, we have the management team. Avantis Investors was created in 2019 by American Century, an asset management firm with ~$250 billion in AUM, established about 65 years ago. It hired Eduardo Repetto as the CIO of Avantis and Pat Keating as COO, both of whom worked for Dimensional Fund Advisors, as co-CEO and COO, respectively.

The portfolio is managed by six professionals with an average industry experience of a bit more than two decades; half of them have been in the industry for almost three decades and most were previously managers at Dimensional Fund Advisors with experience in international investments. You can learn more about the team here.

Next, there is the small-cap factor. Small-cap businesses have more growth opportunities than mature ones, valued in the tens of billions by the market. Also, the small-cap space is a more fertile ground for value, as the market often ignores opportunities because of under-coverage.

Last, we have the value factor, and that's easy to understand why it works (when it does). Undervaluation doesn't depend on fundamental growth to provide returns; a change in the market's perception of a security's value is enough to result in repricing, with fundamentals staying more or less the same. Value metrics, however, cannot identify undervalued securities alone. They need profitability metrics; unprofitable businesses could, after all, deserve their relatively lower valuations, making them fairly priced by the market. This ETF incorporates the profitability factor as well, thus making it more likely, in my view, that it can outperform in the future to similar value funds that ignore profitability as an important factor for a security to be deemed undervalued.

Performance & Cost

Although past results don't indicate future performance, they are an important part of the analysis so we can develop an educated guess about whether a fund can provide the value that it promises in the future. Even when the performance record is short, as in this case.

In the last 3 years, AVDV has returned 3.51% annually, while the benchmark returned -2.98%. This exceptional outperformance is accompanied by a total return that is significantly better than its vanilla counterparts since the ETF's inception:

Data by YCharts

Even more interesting is the fact that managers delivered such returns without taking a much higher risk as defined by standard deviation; as a result, its Sharpe ratio is a lot better than those of the other small-cap ex-U.S. funds that don't employ a value approach:

portfoliovisualizer.com

As for the current valuation of the fund's portfolio, the only information that is provided is that the weighted average book value to market ratio is 0.93x; this is a lot higher than the 0.61x ratio for the benchmark.

Moreover, AVDV's expense ratio is only 0.36%. While this is a lot higher than what the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) charges (0.08%), it is, surprisingly, lower than the 0.40% that iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) charges. It's also low relative to actively managed funds that usually charge 0.5%-1%.

Additionally, during the last fiscal year, AVDV's turnover ratio was just 14%, the same as what Vanguard's ETF realized and only a bit higher than the one disclosed in BlackRock's prospectus for SCZ (11%).

So, we have an attractive valuation, low fees, and potentially low costs, with a past performance that supports the theoretical advantage of small-cap value.

Risks

There are some risks you should be aware of, however. The most general but important is the small-cap equity risk. Since small-cap stocks are more volatile, less liquid, and less covered by analysts, this may not be the fund for you even if you only consider it as an addition to a broadly diversified portfolio.

Nevertheless, I should mention that the ETF currently holds more than a thousand securities, with the top holding having a weight of only 1.19%, greatly minimizing most of the idiosyncratic risks:

Seeking Alpha

More specific risks you should be aware of are the 30% concentration in companies operating in Japan and the significant concentration in the Industrials sector.

Seeking Alpha

Verdict

Despite these risks, I believe that AVDV will continue to outperform other passive ETFs that focus on small-cap stocks in ex-U.S. developed markets, so I am rating it a buy.

What do you think? Do you own this ETF, or do you prefer something else for international small-cap exposure? Let me know below! Thanks for reading.