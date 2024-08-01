AVDV: Successful Active Management At A Low Cost

Konstantinos Kosmidis
Summary

  • AVDV aims to outperform the MSCI World ex-U.S. Small Cap Index by selecting profitable, undervalued companies within the same universe.
  • The value factor for this fund is more sophisticated than most funds that are supposed to be "value" and the small-cap space as the hunting ground seems promising.
  • The fund has realized a price return of 3.51% per year in the last 3 years, greatly outperforming its benchmark, which reflected negative returns.
  • The portfolio is widely diversified, and no holding accounts for more than 2% of it. There are some concentration risks you should consider, however.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV), launched on 09/24/2019 and managed by American Century Investment Management Inc., is an active ETF that is supposed to deliver higher returns than those reflected in the MSCI World ex-U.S. Small Cap

