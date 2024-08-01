helivideo/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:TNEYF) is a relatively small-liquids rich Canadian oil & natural gas producer. For 2024, the company is guiding for an average production of 61,000-63,000 boe/d, with liquids around 85%. The capital budget is this year set at C$390-440M.

This is a company I have covered a few times before on Seeking Alpha over the last year, and those articles can be found here. The stock was also added to my portfolio late last year, where I especially like the combination of a high percentage of production coming from liquids, a good valuation, and very competitive operating expenses. Tamarack Valley released its Q2 2024 result earlier today, which this article will focus on.

Tamarack Valley has performed rather poorly over the last few years, where relatively low shareholder distributions and plenty of capital investments have possibly been the main headwinds.

The outsized capital investments are now mostly in the rearview mirror, and the shareholder distributions have ticked up. With more free cash flow and higher shareholder distributions, the stock is, in my view, poised to do well going forward. It has in 2024 performed reasonably well and is up 26% YTD.

Q1 2024 Result

The company produced 64,143 boe/d in Q2, compared to 62,022 boe/d during Q1. So, while Q1 was roughly in the middle of the annual production guidance range, the production during Q2 was well above guidance, which sets up for a strong full year.

The realized sales price increased substantially in Q2 for Tamarack Valley and was C$79/boe compared to C$69/boe during Q1. This impressive increase was due to a few different factors.

The oil price in USD was slightly higher during Q2 than in Q1.

A weaker Canadian Dollar made the oil price increase even more pronounced for Tamarack Valley and other Canadian oil producers.

We also had a very low WTI-WCS spread following the commissioning of the TMX pipeline, so Canadian heavy oil sold at a good price during Q2.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, Q2 was a strong quarter for most Canadian heavy oil producers, and Tamarack Valley was no exception. The company reported C$226M in adjusted funds flow and C$139M in free funds flow, up 24% and 161% compared to the prior quarter, even if it is worth remembering that capex was larger during Q1 as well.

Not only was the realized sales price impressive at C$69/boe, but the adjusted netback was a very competitive C$51/boe as illustrated in the chart below. In the second chart, we can see that Tamarack Valley's netback was very competitive compared to a few other liquids-rich producers as well.

Valuation & Conclusion

The valuation chart below is based on the latest share price, the share count, and financials as of Q2 2024, together with the midpoint of the company's cost guidance for 2024.

Figure 9 - Source: My Estimates

Tamarack Valley Energy is presently trading with a 2024 free cash flow yield in the 15-20% range using market cap and 10-14% using enterprise value. Should the extremely attractive environment with a higher oil price and a lower discount for WCS, as we saw in Q2, reappear, the free cash flow yield is even above that range.

The company has a slightly higher financial leverage compared to many of its peers. This is a potential risk to be aware of, even if the breakeven is still excellent for Tamarack Valley despite a financing cost of C$4.2/boe in the most recent quarter. Tamarack Valley did in Q2 reach another net debt milestone below C$900M, so the company will now distribute 60% of free cash flow to shareholders and deleverage further with the remaining free cash flow.

Figure 11 - Source: Corporate Presentation

The stock presently has a dividend yield of 3.8%, with monthly distributions and buybacks on top of that. We have seen a slight decrease in the shares outstanding over the last year. I am long Tamarack Valley and consider this a solid buy, even if the stock has done slightly better than peers in 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.