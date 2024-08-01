Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Booth - Vice President, Investor Relations
Chuck Magro - Chief Executive Officer
Dave Anderson - Executive Vice President and CFO
Tim Glenn - Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit
Robert King - Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Unit

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Joel Jackson - BMO
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Josh Spector - UBS
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer
Edlain Rodriguez - Mizuho

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corteva Agriscience 2Q 2024 Earnings. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kim Booth, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Kim Booth

Good morning. And welcome to Corteva’s second quarter and first half 2024 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks today will be led by Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit; and Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit, will join the Q&A session.

We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our remarks during this call, which are posted on the Investor Relations section of the Corteva website and through the link to our webcast.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are our expectations about the future. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions

