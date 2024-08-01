perets/E+ via Getty Images

ARM Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) continues to have a great story in AI chips, but the stock was grossly overvalued heading into FQ1'25 earnings. The business is highly reliant on repeat royalties from existing chip sales in other markets, while the market wants to pretend the chip technology licensing company is an AI startup. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, even after the 17% dip following disappointing FQ2 guidance.

Massive FQ1

ARM reported a booming FQ1 quarter with sales up 39% YoY and easily smashing consensus estimates as follows:

Though, under the surface, the numbers weren't so impressive. ARM has volatile and lumpy revenues due to large license revenues in AI-related applications that won't repeat in future quarters.

The chip company reported FQ1 revenues of $939 million, with license revenue up 72% YoY to $472 million. The key royalty revenues were only up 17% to $467 million, and this number is more important to long-term financials.

The basis of the business is the ongoing royalty revenues, with consistent growth due to demand for AI chips and higher royalty rates for the latest technology. The Armv9 chip has a royalty rate double the prior version, but this latest version only accounts for 25% of sales, despite all the excitement around AI.

On the FQ1'25 earnings call, CFO Jason Child highlighted how investors should focus on the annualized contract value (“ACV”), which only grew 14% YoY as follows:

We recommend that you look at the annualized contract value or ACV to check the underlying growth rate. ACV in Q1 was up 14% year-over-year, consistent with recent quarters.

The ACV hit nearly $1.2 billion, up from $1.05 billion in last FQ1. The ACV only grew $11 million over the prior quarter, leading up to the very disappointing guidance for FQ2.

FQ2 Guidance Should Kill The Hype

The stock market clearly got caught up with the glitzy headline license growth rates and the hype on AI chip demand. ARM guided to FQ2 revenue slumping to only $805 million at the midpoint, below consensus estimates of $813 million.

In essence, ARM just guided for FQ2 revenues to fall from the $806 million reported last year. The big license revenues from the last couple of quarters won't repeat in the September quarter.

ARM didn't alter the full-year targets for revenues of $3.95 billion and EPS of $1.55, but the stock dip speaks to the wild expectations for substantial growth. The company only forecast 22.5% annual growth when originally providing this guidance, but the market soared, with the stock jumping to nearly $190.

Investors looking at ARM down to $120 here might start seeing the stock as a bargain, but caution is still warranted. ARM still trades at nearly 77x forward EPS targets.

Based on current consensus EPS targets, ARM still trades at 47x FY28 EPS target of $3.50. Remember, the chip company isn't a startup with exponential growth warranting this massive valuation multiple.

ARM reported a nearly 48% operating margin in the June quarter. The chip company is already fully optimized for profits and should trade closer to the growth rate for the business.

The consensus estimates have EPS growing in the 20%+ range over the coming years. A normal stock would trade in the range of 20x to 40x EPS estimates, and ARM actually trades at 92x FY25 EPS targets.

At any normal valuation, ARM would trade at least 50% lower. Even if the stock traded at 40x FY26 EPS targets of $2.05, the stock would have a valuation of $82.

As much as the market is hyped over AI chip demand, ARM is very active in IoT and industrial markets, with sales slumping. The company already had 7+ billion chips shipped on a quarterly basis, making the ability to boost royalty revenue tough based solely on new technology with high-priced chips. Even the new AI PCs are only an estimated 100+ million chip opportunities in a few years, which is a fraction of the ARM chip volumes already shipped on an annual basis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Arm Holdings plc is priced for growth levels the company just can't achieve due to its existing size. The stock belongs below $100 based on the forecasted growth rates, and investors are cautioned to not buy the dip here.