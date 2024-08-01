Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.04K Followers

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Krueger - Vice President, Finance
Paul Rady - President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kennedy - Chief Financial Officer
Justin Fowler - Senior Vice President, Natural Gas Marketing
Dave Cannelongo - Senior Vice President, Liquids Marketing and Transportation

Conference Call Participants

Bert Donnes - Truist Securities
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen
John Abbott - Wolfe Research
Jacob Roberts - TPH & Company
Trafford Lamar - Raymond James
Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Antero Resources Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brendan Krueger, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Brendan Krueger

Yes, good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero’s second quarter 2024 investor conference call. We will spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights and then we’ll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today’s call. Today’s call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President; Michael Kennedy, CFO; Justin Fowler, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing; and Dave Cannelongo, Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Rady

Thank you, Brendan and good morning everyone. I’m going to start my comments on

Recommended For You

About AR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AR

Trending Analysis

Trending News