W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2024 2:35 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.04K Followers

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Bland - VP, IR
Donald Macpherson - Chairman and CEO
Deidra Merriwether - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc.
Dave Manthey - Baird
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Jacob Levinson - Melius Research
Jeff Reive - RBC Capital Markets
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer
Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to W.W. Grainger Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Kyle Bland, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kyle Bland

Good morning. Welcome to Grainger's second quarter earnings call. With me are D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO; and Dee Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO.

As a reminder, some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

This morning's call will focus on the adjusted results for the second quarter of 2024, which exclude $16 million of pre-tax restructuring costs incurred in the quarter. Please remember that we have also included a daily organic constant currency sales growth metric within these materials to normalize for the divestiture of our E&R Industrial sales subsidiary, which was sold at the end of 2023.

Definitions and full reconciliations of this and any other non-GAAP financial measures with their corresponding GAAP measures are found in the tables at the end of this presentation and in our

