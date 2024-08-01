Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.04K Followers

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. (NASDAQ:PPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Rojeski - Head, Strategy, Investor Relations and Sustainability
Fabio Sandri - President and Chief Executive Officer
Matt Galvanoni - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Andrew Strelzik - BMO
Jordan Lee - Goldman Sachs
Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research
Priya Ohri-Gupta - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Second Quarter of 2024 Pilgrim’s Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] At the company’s request, this call is being recorded. Please note that the slides referenced during today’s call are available for download from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.pilgrims.com. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask your questions.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Andrew Rojeski, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and Sustainability for Pilgrim’s Pride. You may proceed, sir.

Andrew Rojeski

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review our operating and financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release providing an overview of our financial performance for the quarter, including a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures we may discuss. A copy of the release is available on our website at ir.pilgrims.com, along with slides for reference. These items have also been filed as Form 8-Ks and are available online at sec.gov. Fabio Sandri, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Galvanoni, Chief Financial Officer, will present on today’s call.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone of our safe harbor disclaimer. Today’s call may contain certain forward-looking statements that represent our outlook and current expectations as of

Recommended For You

About PPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News