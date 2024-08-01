Should The Fed Get Credit For Lower Inflation?

Aug. 01, 2024 2:44 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Open Market Committee voted to hold its federal funds rate target at 5.25 to 5.5 percent on Wednesday.
  • Some believe the Fed should have already started cutting rates.
  • The primary risk now is not that the Fed will do too little to bring down inflation, as Mr. Davis fears. Rather, it is that the Fed will do too much.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

By William J. Luther

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to hold its federal funds rate target at 5.25 to 5.5 percent on Wednesday, marking twelve months with the rate pegged to its current level. The

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.88K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News